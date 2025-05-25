Telford Walk Week nearly here!

Telford & Wrekin Council’s popular Walk Week returns from Monday 26 May to Sunday 1 June 2025 with free activities and over 40 events taking place during the week.

Walks and events include the return of popular Storytelling Walks, Ramblers Wellbeing Walks, Park Walk as well as events partnering with Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Severn Gorge Countryside Trust, Friends of the Telford T50 Trail, Ramblers well-being Walks Telford and Wrekin, Wellington Walkers are Welcome and Telford and East Shropshire Ramblers.

New for 2025 is a Yoga Walk, Litter Picking Walk, Nature Engagement Walk and historical trail in Ironbridge.

- Advertisement -

On Sunday 1 June the Telford Big Walk will see five different walk routes from across the Borough all ending in Telford Town Park for a mass meet up with tea and biscuits for all walkers. There will be shuttle buses available from Telford Town Park returning walkers to the start points – places are free but need to be booked.

Councillor Angela McClements, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts said:

“We are looking forward to another packed week of free events and activities during Telford Walk Week and visitors can take a look at the full programme and book their free spaces at visittelford.co.uk/telfordwalkweek. Feedback from previous Walk Week events has highlighted how the range of walks on offer have inspired people to continue to get out and explore the green spaces and wildlife on their doorstep.

Our events programme continues throughout the year and on Sunday 29 June the Armed Forces Family Day will once again be held at Broadoaks Playing Fields in Donnington.”