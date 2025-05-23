Shifnal gears up for inaugural ‘Supper Club’ for discerning diners

Food enthusiasts in Shifnal are in for a treat this summer with the introduction of a “first of its kind” culinary event set to tantalise taste buds and support a vital local cause.

Chris Jordan of Christopher’s restaurant

The inaugural ‘Shifnal Supper Club’ will take place on June 25th, offering discerning diners a unique gastronomic journey through the town’s vibrant dining scene.

The innovative event will see participants move between three popular Shifnal venues for each course of their meal, promising an evening of delicious food, new connections, and community spirit. Christopher’s, Number 5, and Radici Restaurant have joined forces to host this exciting initiative.

- Advertisement -

“This is the first time we have organised such an evening in the town, and we are really looking forward to it,” said Chris Jordan of Christopher’s. “Diners who sign up will be told where to arrive for their starter, and then they will move between the venues for their mains and desserts – it is set to be a fun event which will give people a chance to try some delicious food, meet new friends and support a good cause.”

Tickets for the Shifnal Supper Club are priced at £40 each, which includes a welcome drink. Each participating restaurant is committed to delivering a memorable culinary experience for attendees.

A percentage of the ticket price will be donated to Shifnal Shockers, a local charity dedicated to providing and maintaining defibrillators throughout the town.

Supported by Love Shifnal and Shifnal Town Council, the Supper Club aims to encourage both residents and visitors to explore new businesses in Shifnal and boost footfall on what is typically a less busy weekday evening.

Those eager to participate in this unique culinary adventure and support a worthy cause are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Links for ticket purchases can be found on the Love Shifnal Facebook page.