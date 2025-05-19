Summer launch of new Bridgnorth choir promises to ‘brighten’ lives!

Bridgnorth’s newest contemporary community choir, ‘Got 2 Sing,’ is set to launch next month, promising to bring a significant boost to the local community’s well-being through the power of song.

Julie King, Charlie Jones – Choir Leader, Debra Nolan, Alison Ramadhar

The choir, which will open its doors on Thursday, June 5th, at St. Leonards Primary School, Innage Lane, will deliver on its pledge to offer “escapism,” a “boost,” and even a “lifeline” to its members.

The inaugural evening will offer a free taster session for the community to experience the joy of collective singing. Open to anyone aged 18 and over, the ‘Got 2 Sing’ choir emphasises inclusivity and fun over strict musical prowess.

Choir Leader Charlie Jones expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “Our new choir offers a friendly and inclusive environment for those looking to try something new, to come together and enjoy creating live music. The added bonus is that no experience is required whatsoever and there are no auditions!”

Jones elaborated on the choir’s unique approach, explaining, “We are not just a traditional type of choir – we sing and we have lots of fun in the process! We take popular songs, including chart hits to golden oldies – so there is something for everyone, and we bring them to life with harmony and simple movement. We love performing too – this may include anything from festivals, tours, and parties in the park to our own sell-out concerts. You don’t have to be brilliant at singing or able to read music – we would just love you to join us and share in the fun!”

She added a personal touch to her passion for the venture: “There is no greater feeling than setting your voice free with others – and I’m passionate about nurturing singers of all abilities in order for them to enjoy this feeling with me! I truly believe singing supports a sense of wellbeing and being part of a choir adds to a sense of community! I’m very much looking forward to welcoming everyone who wants to be part of this!”

‘Got 2 Sing’ was established in 2011 and is celebrating 14 years of success, now boasting a rapidly expanding network of 16 adult choirs across the Midlands. The Bridgnorth choir’s launch marks another exciting chapter in its mission to spread the joy of singing.

For those interested in joining or experiencing a free taster session, more information on ‘Got 2 Sing’ choirs can be found by visiting got2sing.co.uk. The Bridgnorth choir will meet weekly from June 5th at St. Leonards Primary School, 8 Innage Lane, Bridgnorth, WV16 4HN.