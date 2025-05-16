Hospice gardens open for family-friendly events this June

Green-fingered guests and plant lovers are invited to a special open gardens event next month, when Severn Hospice shows off its award-winning grounds.

Gardeners Joel Richards and Nicky Worthing with volunteer Fiona McLoughlin

The events take place on Sunday 8 June at Apley Castle and Sunday 22 June at Bicton Heath, both from 10am to 4pm, and offer an opportunity to explore the hospice’s beautiful outdoor spaces, lovingly maintained by staff and volunteers.

Spending time in nature has known therapeutic benefits and the hospice grounds are created and looked after to provide a space of beauty and tranquillity for patients and their families and visitors.

As well as a chance to walk through the gardens, visitors will be able to browse a selection of garden plants for sale, and at Bicton, enjoy a craft fayre.

Both sites will also feature a BBQ, plus sweet treats and refreshments from the hospice’s Refresh café team.

New at Bicton this year is the ‘Garden of Memories’ – a special created for reflection and remembrance.

Head Gardener Joel Richards said: “It’s always a pleasure to open our gardens and welcome people in. These events aren’t just about flowers – they’re our way of thanking the local community and showing them what their support helps us create.

“Our gardens play a big role in the care we provide. They offer peace and comfort to patients, families, and visitors – and we love sharing that.

“Both gardens are looking especially lush this year, and at Bicton, guests can also explore the new Garden of Memories. It’s a very special space, and we’ve taken extra care to ensure the surrounding gardens complement it beautifully. We hope it brings a sense of peace to all who visit.”

Joel and fellow gardener Nicky Worthing lead a dedicated team of volunteers who care for the grounds year-round.

Nicky said: “We have an amazing team of volunteers who help keep the gardens looking their best.

“This winter we’ve focused on propagating plants for the plant sale, including cuttings from some of our prettiest blooms. It’ll be like taking a little piece of the hospice home with you.

“Whether you’re here for the plants, the BBQ, or just a peaceful walk, we’d love to see you.”

Entry is £3.50, with under-16s free. The events are family-friendly, and well-behaved dogs are welcome.