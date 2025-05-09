Wartime clothing and stories featured in new Ludlow exhibition

A poignant new exhibition offering a glimpse into life on the home front and the battlegrounds of the Second World War is set to open in Ludlow today (Friday, May 9).

What We Wore During the War showcases a selection of military and civilian uniforms and accessories from the Second World War. Photo: Shropshire Council

Titled ‘What We Wore During the War’, the exhibition at the Shropshire Museums Collections Centre on Parkway showcases a compelling selection of military and civilian uniforms and accessories from the Second World War, marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Drawn from the extensive collections of Shropshire Museums, the exhibition goes beyond clothing to include significant historical artefacts, such as wreckage recovered from a fatal aircraft crash and shrapnel found in the Shropshire countryside during the conflict. These items are presented alongside personal accounts and tales of local people’s experiences, commemorating the resilience and efforts of the generations who endured Britain’s ‘darkest hour’.

Visitors will see military uniforms representing the British Army, RAF, and Navy, contrasted with the distinctive clothing worn by vital civilian organisations like the Red Cross, Women’s Land Army, and Air Raid Precautions (ARP) units.

The free exhibition, located in the lower gallery, is open to the public daily during Ludlow Library’s opening hours, which typically include Monday to Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday mornings.

From Wednesday, May 14, a model of the HMS Ludlow will also be on display. This addition supports ongoing fundraising efforts by the local community aiming to conserve the historic Ensign flag from the vessel.

The exhibition invites visitors to step back in time, reflect on the contributions of ordinary people during an extraordinary period, and remember those who helped secure freedom from tyranny.

‘What We Wore During the War’ opens on Friday, May 9, and will run until December 2025.