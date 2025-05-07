Shropshire Live’s Phil Shieber takes on Hackney Half Marathon for mental health charity CALM

Shropshire Live presenter Phil Shieber and his son James are set to take on the challenge of the Wizz Air Hackney Half Marathon on Sunday, May 18th, running to raise vital funds for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

The father and son duo are running to support a cause close to their hearts, aiming to raise £700 for the leading suicide prevention charity.

The Hackney Half Marathon, a popular 13.1-mile event starting and finishing at Hackney Marshes in East London, will see thousands of runners participate. Among them will be Phil, known to Shropshire audiences as the weekend breakfast presenter on Shropshire Live and matchday host at AFC Telford United, and his son James, a 22-year-old Veterinary Medicine student at the Royal Veterinary College.

Their motivation for running for CALM stems from personal experience. Phil openly shares his own mental health journey, having experienced a major crisis nearly three years ago. He credits the support of his family, friends, and colleagues, alongside counselling and therapy, with helping him navigate that difficult period. Now in a much better place, Phil is acutely aware of the many who do not have access to similar support and is determined to help.

For James, the cause is equally significant. Having experienced anxiety from a young age, he understands the importance of having fears taken seriously and accessing support. Despite facing challenges, James has developed into a confident young man, successfully managing the pressures of a demanding university course and even captaining the RVC Men’s Hockey team to a recent cup victory. He is passionate about ensuring that young people his age have the crucial support networks they need.

CALM is a vital charity working to prevent suicide, operating a free, confidential, and anonymous helpline (0800 585 858) seven days a week from 5 pm to midnight. They also offer a webchat service. CALM takes a non-medical approach, engaging with people through various channels like sport, music, and social media to break down the stigma surrounding mental health conversations, particularly among men. With over 120 people in the UK taking their own lives each week, the work of charities like CALM is more critical than ever.

Phil and James’s fundraising target of £700 aims to directly contribute to the charity’s helpline services. Each call to the CALM helpline costs £12.20 to handle, meaning their goal could potentially support 50 people reaching out for help.

Speaking about the challenge and their fundraising, Phil said: “I was one of the fortunate ones – I was thrown a life-jacket, but I’m painfully aware of the huge numbers of people who don’t have that help and I want to do something for them.” James added that he wants to help CALM target those his age who haven’t had vital support.

Anyone wishing to support Phil and James in their efforts for CALM can make a donation via their JustGiving page. Donations can be made by searching for “Philip Shieber” on the justgiving.com website, or by using the direct link justgiving.com/page/philip-shieber-2.

Their run represents not just a personal physical challenge, but a meaningful stride in raising awareness and funds for a charity dedicated to saving lives and promoting mental wellbeing.