Explore holiday home ownership at Salop Leisure’s showcase weekends

A series of showcase weekends for first time buyers and existing owners looking to upgrade their caravan holiday home or lodge has been announced by one of the UK’s leading dealerships.

A selection of caravan holiday homes and lodges will be on display in Salop Leisure’s Holiday Home Village

Award-winning Salop Leisure, based at Emstrey, Shrewsbury, will be running a Holiday Home Showcase over six weekends, from Friday, May 9 to June 22.

The showcase is an absolute must for anyone considering holiday home ownership in the Heart of England and Mid Wales, whether at picturesque inland locations or at the stunning coastline.

- Advertisement -

Over the six weekends, owners and managers from a number of holiday home parks across the Heart of England and Mid Wales will be available to answer questions at Salop Leisure’s Holiday Home Village.

Salop Leisure works with more than 250 holiday home parks, including more than 50 with five star ratings and is confident of matching customers with a caravan holiday home or lodge in their ideal location.

“The showcase is the perfect opportunity for first time buyers and existing owners, who are looking to upgrade, to come and meet park owners and managers,” said Ed Glover, Salop Leisure’s marketing manager.

“It’s particularly important that first time buyers consider all the options available to them before choosing their holiday home or lodge and their dream location. We are fortunate to work with the highest quality holiday home parks across the Heart of England and Mid Wales.

“There are some truly exceptional parks just waiting to be discovered by people wishing to staycation and have the perfect place to escape to anytime they or their family wish.

“We can offer coastal, countryside, family-friendly and luxury lifestyle options and pride ourselves on being a trusted regional hub for holiday home discovery and expert advice.”

Salop Leisure will have 60 of the latest holiday homes and lodges on display and sales staff will be on hand to take buyers through the complete selection and buying process.

The company sells a wide range of holiday homes and lodges from leading UK manufacturers including ABI, Atlas, Carnaby, Swift and Willerby

The showcase will be a one-stop-shop for customers. “Our aim is to match customers with holiday homes on the park that best suits their them,” added Mr Glover. “They tell us their requirements, we find the best matches and do all the hard work.

“We are hoping to attract upgrading existing owners, first time buyers and families to explore the exciting lifestyle afforded by holiday home ownership.”

Salop Leisure’s accessory shop will also have a range of offers on awnings during the showcase and customers can also browse the range of new and pre-owned touring caravans, motorhomes and campervans on offer.

Love Plants at Salop Leisure, a specialist garden centre and Love Coffee café and restaurant will also be open for customers.

For more information about the showcase weekend or holiday home ownership, visit Salop Leisure’s website salopleisure.co.uk or call 01743 282400.