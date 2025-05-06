Shropshire author embarks on new historical crime series set in 18th century

A Shropshire-based author is set to launch the first novel in an eagerly anticipated new historical series, shifting from his previous crime novels to explore 18th-century Shropshire.

Charlie Garratt

Charlie Garratt, known for his Inspector James Given crime novels, will release The Thief-Taker’s Apprentice in mid-May. This new book marks the beginning of a series set in the historical landscapes of Bridgnorth and Broseley, stepping back in time to an era without modern forensic tools.

Garratt, who resides in Broseley and describes himself as ‘officially retired’ although he spends much of his time writing, has previously penned six novels. His Inspector James Given series was set in 1930s and 1940s Warwickshire and featured a Jewish police detective.

Speaking about his motivation for the new project, Garratt said, “When I was looking for a new project, I’d moved to Shropshire and was fascinated by Bridgnorth’s role as a port in the 1700s. Consequently, it was an obvious choice for the setting.”

The new series introduces Meg Valentine, an under-gardener with aspirations beyond her impoverished life. She dreams of becoming a thief-taker, the 18th-century equivalent of a bounty hunter. Set against the backdrop of Georgian Shropshire, the novels will follow Meg and her mentor, Edwin Hare, as they tackle crime.

Garratt highlighted the challenges and unique aspects of writing crime fiction set in this period. Citing the famous quote, “The past is a foreign country; they do things differently there,” he noted how true this is for crime-solving in the 1700s.

“No DNA, no CCTV cameras, no mobile phone records, nor even fingerprints, for Meg Valentine and her mentor, Edwin Hare. They have to work on their wits, and with no law-enforcement to back them up,” he explained. “I hope I’ve been able to provide some flavour of those times in the novels.”

The Thief-Taker’s Apprentice, the first book in the series, will be available in both paperback and as an eBook from mid-May, offering readers a vivid glimpse into crime and investigation in 18th-century Shropshire.