Dyslexia Awards return to celebrate exceptional talent and innovation

The prestigious Dyslexia Awards are set to make their grand return to Shropshire this year, spotlighting the remarkable achievements of dyslexics and the dedicated individuals and organisations that support them.

Victoria Thornton from Shrewsbury Colleges Group, winner of the Learning Support Award, with sponsor Sally Joyner from In The Loop

This acclaimed event, known for its inspiring atmosphere and community spirit, is scheduled to take place this autumn in Telford and individuals, educators and businesses from across the county and beyond are invited to get involved.

Elizabeth Wilkinson MBE, the founder of The Dyslexia Awards, is excited to announce the reopening of nominations for the much-anticipated event.

As a champion for dyslexics, Elizabeth said: “Each ceremony brings new stories of extraordinary talent and perseverance that truly inspire. Every Dyslexia Awards celebration evening is packed with individuals whose achievements deserve the spotlight.”

This year’s awards will feature 10 different categories designed to recognise the diverse talents and contributions of the dyslexic community and their supporters.

New for 2025 is the STEMM Award celebrating the achievements of dyslexic individuals who are over the age of 18 that have made significant contributions in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, or medicine.

The Young Entrepreneur Award continues to celebrate young dyslexics aged 16 to 21 who exhibit business acumen, demonstrated exceptional entrepreneurial skills and achieved success.

The full list of adult and youth categories includes: Amazing Artist (18+), Excellent Educator (18 +), Supportive Employer (18+), Community Shining Star (20+), Innovation (18+), Young Entrepreneur (16-21), Community Shining Star Award (13-19), Learning Support (18+), Entrepreneur (21+) and STEMM (18+).

Previous winners have gone on to make significant impacts in various fields, demonstrating how dyslexic thinking can lead to innovation and success.

In 2023, Victoria Thornton from Shrewsbury Colleges Group, was recognised by judges to win the Learning Support Award.

The judges said they had read many wonderful supportive comments from both students and academic staff that emphasised Victoria’s commitment to supporting students to achieve their goals.

They added: “She clearly champions her own dyslexia, which puts her students at ease and gives them confidence to do the same. She is obviously very supportive and non-judgmental, which opens the doors to successful learning and helps unlock potential.”

Victoria encouraged as many individuals as possible, educators and businesses to get involved in the 2025 awards.

Dyslexia, affecting approximately one in ten people, encompasses a range of challenges primarily related to language processing, memory, and retention.

However, Elizabeth, who was made an MBE for her services to the dyslexic community, said: “With appropriate teaching and the encouragement to follow their dreams and strengths, dyslexics can and do succeed in all walks of life and professions.”

The Dyslexia Awards started out as a regional awards initiative in Shropshire but its growth to become a nationally celebrated event underscores the growing awareness and advocacy for dyslexic individuals across the UK.

Notable figures from various sectors, including arts, sports, and business, continue to share their stories, fostering a more inclusive society.

Nominations are now open and will be accepted until 30 June 2025. To nominate a deserving candidate or to find out more about the categories and the nomination process, please visit here.

Award winners will be announced on September 20 at a celebration event at the Mercure Telford Centre Hotel in Telford.