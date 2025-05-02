Shrewsbury aunt to defy odds and run Great North Run for nephew

The aunty of a Shrewsbury boy who receives support and care from Hope House children’s hospice will be pulling on her trainers and running the Great North Run to raise money for the charity later this year.

Louise Groves will take on the Great North Run later this year

Ellison Fishwick’s aunty Louise Groves was inspired to raise money after seeing the amazing support both he and his parents Olivia and Glen have received in recent years.

“I think it’s just been amazing the support Ellison and our family have had from Hope House, and when a place on the Great North Run came up I knew straight away who I wanted to raise money for,” said Louise, who works at Kingsland Wealth Management, which has also supported Hope House over the years.

“Ellison is the sweetest and most bright little boy, and I know he just loves it at Hope House, whether it is the lights in the sensory rooms which he finds stimulating, going in the pool or the special music sessions. He loves music so much.”

Ellison and his parents attend the Hope House Sunshine Group where younger children with life-threatening conditions and their families have the opportunity to come together to form friendships and get support from the care team in specialist areas such as symptom management and physiotherapy.

Mum Olivia says: “Ellison feels so comfortable at Hope House which allows me to relax too. Being able to talk to people who understand is so helpful. We just love it.”

Louise herself broke her back about 10 years ago, and the thought of training to run a half marathon was never something she thought she’d be able to do.

“If you’d have asked back then whether I’d be training for the Great North Run in a few years, when I was sat in a full back cast and frame I’d have said ‘no way’,” said Louise.

Louise has started training for the Great North Run on September 7th having recently completed the Couch to 5K program.

“I’m starting to get stronger and going further, and thinking about raising money for Ellison and the other children and families is really motivating me,” she added.

If you would like to sponsor Louise or sign up for one of Hope House’s limited places on the Great North Run then please visit hopehouse.org.uk/louise-run-challenge.