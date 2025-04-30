Young artists invited to bloom on Shrewsbury High Street this summer

Budding young artists in Shrewsbury have a vibrant opportunity to see their creative talents showcased prominently above the High Street this summer, thanks to a new initiative linked to the Shrewsbury Arts Trail.

Flags displayed above Shrewsbury High Street last summer on the theme of Time

Two free drop-in workshops are being held in May, inviting children aged 6-11 (with adult supervision) to create flower-themed artworks inspired by the beautiful gardens and blooms found throughout Shropshire.

Organised by Shrewsbury Arts Trail and supported by Shrewsbury BID and Shrewsbury Town Council, the sessions will take inspiration from Henri Matisse’s renowned cut-out collages.

- Advertisement -

Children attending the workshops will be encouraged to explore colour, shape, and mark-making using a variety of materials and stencils.

The workshops will take place on:

Saturday, May 3rd, from 10 am to 3 pm at Shrewsbury Library

Saturday, May 10th, from 10 am to 3 pm at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery

The exciting reward for participating young artists is the chance to have their work transformed into Shrewsbury’s bright and beautiful Town Flags. Twenty-five selected artworks will be reproduced and displayed throughout the historic town centre over the summer months.

A judging panel including Jess Richards (Shrewsbury Arts Trail Founder and Organiser), EJ Hopson-VandenBos (Shrewsbury BID), Max Ball (Shrewsbury Town Council), and a local business owner will make the selections.

An overall winner will also receive an art kit containing high-quality materials to further fuel their artistic pursuits.

Jess Richards, Founder and Organiser of Shrewsbury Arts Trail, highlighted the significance of the project. “This is such a great opportunity for young artists to see their work celebrated in the heart of town,” she said. “I’m so pleased to be working on this project and hugely grateful to our sponsors for helping bring it to life.”

EJ Hopson-VandenBos of Shrewsbury BID added, “Making sure the town looks its best over the summer is a key objective for Shrewsbury BID through Original Shrewsbury, and we love seeing local artwork on display. We think display of flowers illustrated by young creators is the perfect way to celebrate the Town of Flowers, and we can’t wait to see what the attendees produce!”

The workshops are free to attend, and no advance booking is required – families can simply drop in during the stated times.

This initiative is a part of the wider Shrewsbury Arts Trail 2025, the town’s popular annual celebration of art and culture, supported by Shrewsbury BID through a UKSPF Work in Shrewsbury Grant, and Shrewsbury Town Council.

Now in its fifth year, the Arts Trail is dedicated to bringing unique and high-quality contemporary art to the public for free, celebrating Shrewsbury’s vibrant arts community and enhancing the town’s reputation as an exciting and welcoming cultural destination.