Shropshire adventurers embark on epic 3,000-mile ‘Drive for Hope’ for charity

A Shropshire couple in their seventies are preparing to embark on a remarkable 3,000-mile journey across the UK. Their mission? To raise vital funds for the incredible Hope House Charity, undertaking the epic ‘Drive for Hope’ challenge in a car costing just £250.

While many might choose a quieter pace in their seventies, Alan & Wendy Jarrett are driven by a desire for adventure and a passion to make a significant difference. They have chosen to support Hope House, a vital charity that provides crucial care and support for children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

The challenge itself is ambitious: sourcing a roadworthy vehicle for a mere £250 – a task they admit is “not easy these days” – and then trusting it to cover 3,000 miles across England, Wales, and Scotland. But, as they state, this journey is “not just about driving an old car. It’s about driving for something much bigger: Hope.”

The ‘Drive for Hope’ is set to kick off in September. The couple are fully self-funding the entire trip, ensuring that every penny donated goes directly to Hope House. A dedicated JustGiving page has been set up for them by the charity, and supporters can easily donate via a QR code that will be displayed on the challenge car.

Eager to spread the word and encourage support, they plan to attend local shows around Shropshire in the run-up to September, allowing people to see the challenge car and learn more about their mission.

The couple expressed their sincere appreciation to those who have already donated money and, crucially, their time to help get the challenge car ready for its demanding 3,000-mile adventure.

The ‘Drive for Hope’ is set to be a testament to their dedication and resilience, aiming to provide vital funds and raise awareness for the invaluable work of Hope House Charity.

As September approaches, the sight of their distinctive £250 car around Shropshire will serve as a reminder of the extraordinary journey they are undertaking for a cause close to their hearts.