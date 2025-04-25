Shrewsbury Prison featured in Disney+ thriller ‘The Stolen Girl’

Shrewsbury Prison, a prominent historical landmark, has recently appeared in the new Disney+ thriller series, “The Stolen Girl.” The five-part drama is highlighted as a must-watch for fans of gripping mysteries.

Shrewsbury Prison has been used as a location for the new Disney+ thriller The Stolen Girl. Photo: Matt Squire / Disney+

“The Stolen Girl” centres on the abduction of a young girl during a sleepover, unfolding a narrative designed to keep viewers in suspense. Eagle-eyed viewers may have spotted the familiar architecture and interiors of Shrewsbury Prison serving as a backdrop for scenes within the series.

The prison is inviting fans to transition their viewing experience from the screen to reality by visiting the site. Visitors can explore the history and atmosphere of the former correctional facility through either Self-Guided or Guided Tours. The prison also offers various events and activities for those seeking a more immersive or thrilling experience.

This is not the first time Shrewsbury Prison has featured in major productions. Its distinctive setting has previously been used in the BBC drama “Time” and the ITV series “Joan.” Fans of “Time” can even visit the actual prison cell used by Sean Bean’s character, Mark Cobden. The prison posed the question to the public: what show or film would they like to see filmed there next?

With over 200 years of history, Shrewsbury Prison provides an authentic and compelling location for productions set within a custodial environment. Decommissioned in 2013, the site retains its original Victorian buildings and cells spread across four floors, offering a unique and ready-made set.