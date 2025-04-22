Shropshire musician to play every venue during Loopfest

A Shropshire musician is set to perform at every one of a forthcoming three-day music festival’s 40 venues to raise money for a local arts-based charity.

Gemima Gallier, musician

Gemima Gallier will carry out the feat between 02 to 04 May at Loopfest in Shrewsbury for Arty Party, which supports and empowers learning disabled adults to explore, express and celebrate their creativity. She will be one of nearly 300 acts performing over the Bank Holiday weekend in what has been dubbed the biggest festivals of its kind in the West Midlands.

Gemima has been a musician from an early age and first graced the stage at 16 when she volunteered to sing an impromptu version of Led Zeppelin’s Rock and Roll with a local pub rock band. Wowed by the performance the band immediately asked her to join! 20 years later she makes her living from the profession as the singer, co-songwriter and guitarist with Riot Grrrl band Boom Boom Womb, in cover band Good To Go, jazz trio the Pancake Band, in duos and as a solo performer. Gemima also works freelance for local organisations such as Arty Party teaching music and movement, and The Hive running music based initiatives for young people.

A Loopfest support team accompanying Gemima will film her performances at each location in Shrewsbury town centre, broadcasting them as they happen over social media. Commenting on the test of musical endurance, Gemima said: “I’ve never carried out a challenge like this before, but I think it’s going to be a fun addition to the magic of Loopfest and to raise money for Arty Party, a charity very close to heart. I’m really looking forward to it!”

For more information about the full line up, the weekend’s wristband ticketed events, as well those that are free-to-attend, visit loopfest.co.uk.