Secret Artist Sale returns to Shropshire this August

A unique art event has announced that it is returning to Shropshire this year as some of the region’s best-known names, as well as artists from across the UK, pledge to take part.

Jonathan Soden of The Secret Artist Sale and Abigail Molenaar of Halls

The Secret Artist Sale, which is part of the Shrewsbury Arts Trail, is being hosted by The Soden Collection in Wyle Cop on August 24th and has just received £1,000 in sponsorship from art auctioneers Halls.

Halima Cassell MBE, Charlie Adlard and Linda Edwards and Ann Mackay are just a few of the talented creatives kindly donating their work.

- Advertisement -

“We are proud to announce that that exciting event is returning after a one-year break and are delighted that Halls have kindly agreed to generously support us again,” said Jonathan Soden, one of the organisers.

The innovative sale was last held two years ago when customers queued overnight, raising almost £13,000 for charity.

It will open at 10am on August 24, with a viewing day on August 23, at and will feature over 100 original pieces of work from local, national and international artists.

Jonathan explains why this is a ‘secret’ sale: “All of the work is A5 size, signed on the reverse, and available for purchase at a standard price of £50, with all proceeds going to three good causes: The HIve, Grinshill Animal Rescue and Alzheimer’s Society.

“The artist’s identity remains unknown until the work is purchased, which means buyers have the opportunity to acquire outstanding artwork at a fraction of the usual cost.”

Abigail Molenaar of Halls said: “We are proud to sponsor this year’s Secret Artist Sale – an exciting event that not only showcases incredible local and national talent, but also raises vital funds for important charitable causes in our region.

“It’s a unique celebration of creativity and community spirit. We are honoured to play a part in supporting an initiative that uses the power of art to make a positive impact in our local area.”

Jonathan Soden added that Callaghan Framing, Belle Vue Arts Festival and retailer Oberon were also providing support for the sale.