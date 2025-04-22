Football Association’s Just Play initiative kicks off fun and fitness in Shropshire

Football is more than just a game in Shropshire; it’s becoming a pathway to fitness, friendship, and community engagement thanks to the Football Association’s (FA) Just Play initiative.

The FA’s Just Play initiative is the perfect opportunity to bring accessible, fun, and inclusive football to people across Shropshire

This program is inviting individuals, clubs, and community organisations across the county to help bring accessible, fun, and inclusive football to adults aged 16 and over.

The Just Play initiative is designed to remove barriers to participation, offering a relaxed and friendly environment for adults to enjoy the sport without the pressure of competitive leagues. Whether participants are looking for casual play, fitness improvement, or simply a way to socialise, Just Play sessions provide a welcoming space for all skill levels and experiences.

A shining example of the program’s impact can be found in Shrewsbury with the over 55’s ladies walking football team. Established in 2022 and coached by Anita, the team has blossomed into a thriving official Shropshire FA Just Play team. What began as a casual get-together for fitness and friendship has become a remarkable testament to Anita’s dedication.

“Many of our players never had the opportunity to play football when they were younger,” Anita explained. “For some, it’s their first time kicking a ball at 60, 70, or even 80 years old. The joy on their faces when they score their first goal is absolutely priceless.”

The team boasts an impressive age range, with 23 regular members aged between 55 and 83, who meet weekly for an hour of exercise, laughter, and camaraderie. Many have found a new lease on life through walking football.

Setting up a Just Play team in Shropshire offers a fantastic opportunity to create a positive, healthy, and enjoyable outlet for local residents. Shropshire FA is actively supporting those looking to launch a team, providing tailored advice and guidance throughout the application process and beyond to ensure sessions run smoothly and attract participants.

Phoebe Warner, Shropshire FA’s Football Participation Officer, highlights the program’s flexible approach. “Just Play is exactly what it sounds like,” she said. “You turn up, you play, and you enjoy yourself. There’s no commitment to an eight-month season, no pressure to perform at a certain level.”

She added that many participants, even those who have never played before, quickly find themselves having fun and developing their skills. “It’s a great way to make new friends, get out of the house, and stay active. It’s football on your terms.” This approach has been particularly successful in Shropshire, with the ladies’ walking football team embodying the program’s core values of inclusivity and enjoyment.

The FA is making it easier than ever to get involved. Joining the Just Play initiative comes with a range of benefits for new teams, including a free equipment pack with Nike footballs, branded bibs and cones, a marketing banner, access to the FA’s digital events platform and digital marketing resources, and ongoing guidance and support for organisers.

The beauty of Just Play lies in its inclusivity, welcoming participants interested in various formats such as walking football, 5-a-side, mixed teams, women’s teams, and men’s teams.

For those interested in setting up a Just Play team in Shropshire, there are minimum requirements to meet, including having a qualified organiser (18+ with Level One Coaching Certificate), completed risk assessments, a minimum of 32 weeks of annual delivery, proper first aid provisions, and appropriate policies and procedures in place.

To learn more about how to become part of this exciting initiative and help break down barriers while building communities through football in Shropshire, contact Phoebe Warner at phoebe.warner@shropshirefa.com. The program welcomes players and organisers of all skill levels, ages, and backgrounds.