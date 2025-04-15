Ginger & Spice Festival launches crowdfunding bid to bring back vibrant brass band experience

The team behind the popular Market Drayton Ginger & Spice Festival is rallying the local community to support a crowdfunding campaign aimed at bringing the spectacular Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band Experience back to the town for its 2025 festival.

The Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band

Following the resounding success of the 2024 event, organisers are determined to make next year’s festival even bigger and more vibrant, but they need the public’s help to unlock crucial funding.

Shropshire Council has pledged a significant £3,053 through the Shropshire Shared Prosperity Fund towards this exciting project. However, this funding is conditional on the festival securing at least 20 backers and reaching its target through its Spacehive crowdfunding campaign. With the deadline of June 3rd fast approaching and only 10 backers currently on board, the festival is making a passionate appeal to residents, businesses, and supporters to get involved and help make this vision a reality.

- Advertisement -

The 2025 Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band Experience promises to be a highlight of the festival, building on the success of this year’s event with an even more ambitious programme.

Plans include free, high-energy live street performances from the acclaimed Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band, bringing the sounds and colours of India to Market Drayton. Young people will also benefit from hands-on cultural workshops covering drumming, block printing, and the intricate art of mehndi (henna).

A brand-new festival parade is also in the works, aiming to unite local schools, charities, and community groups in a vibrant celebration of the town’s spirit. Furthermore, collaborations with local drumming groups are planned to enhance the festival’s lively atmosphere.

While the festival has already raised £230, it needs to reach its target of £5,086 to cover the costs associated with bringing the artists to Market Drayton. A significant portion of this must come from community donations to trigger the release of the council’s pledged funds. With the June 3rd deadline looming, every contribution, no matter how small, will be vital.

Festival Director Julia Roberts emphasised the importance of community support, stating, “We are thrilled that Shropshire Council is backing our project, but we need our community’s help to unlock this funding. Every donation, no matter how small, will help bring the Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band Experience back to Market Drayton. This will not only celebrate our town’s rich cultural heritage but also boost the local economy and bring people together through the arts.”

The Spacehive crowdfunding campaign is currently live, and the festival organisers are urging everyone who values the cultural vibrancy of Market Drayton to contribute. Donations can be made via spacehive.com/gingerandspicefest.

This fundraising initiative is part of Crowdfund Shropshire, a funding programme that supports community-led projects by combining public donations with council funding. This is made possible through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, managed by Shropshire Council, which aims to invest in communities and places, support local businesses, and enhance people’s skills.

The Ginger & Spice Festival, now in its ninth year, is a multi-award-winning annual celebration held during British Food Fortnight. It champions the unique culinary and cultural heritage of Market Drayton, particularly its historical links to food, drink, and gingerbread. The festival plays a crucial role in promoting local food producers, markets, suppliers, and community groups, while also highlighting the historical significance of the town. By offering an eclectic mix of fun and educational events, the festival aims to reconnect the community with its rich culinary heritage and celebrate its cultural assets.

For more information about the Ginger & Spice Festival, visit gingerandspicefestival.co.uk.