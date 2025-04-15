Festival of art, music and talks will celebrate historic anniversary

A festival of art, music, talks and pilgrimage is to be held in Shrewsbury as part of an international celebration marking 1,700 years since one of the most important events in the history of the Christian Church.

Shrewsbury Orthodox priest Father Panteleimon Maxfield

The ‘Nicaea 2025’ festival will celebrate the anniversary of the first Council of Nicaea, held in 325AD, which is best remembered for formulating the Nicene Creed, the core declaration of faith that lies at the heart of Christian belief.

Events in Shrewsbury include an exhibition of holy icons, from May 24 to June 6, at St Julian’s Church, including works by leading Western contemporary icon painters; a concert of ancient sacred music, featuring the internationally acclaimed Chronos Ensemble, on May 25 at Shrewsbury Cathedral; and a series of talks by international speakers.

The festival is being organised by the Shrewsbury Orthodox community whose church is thought to be the only one in Britain, and possibly all of Western Europe, dedicated to the 318 bishops, who gathered at Nicaea, to defend the Christian faith.

Other events include an afternoon of guided tours on May 31, at the historic 13th century Church of the 318 Holy Fathers, in Dove Close, Shrewsbury, which includes Medieval wall paintings and rich icons and frescoes.

A symposium, on June 21, will be led by theologian Reverend Professor John Behr, of the University of Aberdeen, a renowned scholar on the formation of Christian theology.

All the main Christian denominations share the Nicene Creed, which affirms belief in the triune God. Catholic, Anglican, Orthodox and major Protestant denominations, throughout the world, are marking the anniversary under the unifying banner of ‘Nicaea 2025’.

The Council of Nicaea, held shortly after the legalisation of Christianity, was a historic gathering of bishops, from across the Roman Empire – including Britain – in the ancient city of Nicaea, now in modern Turkey.

The council was called by the first Christian Roman Emperor, Constantine the Great, in order for bishops to settle major divisions that had arisen within the Church. Held over a number of months, it played a critical role in shaping the theological foundations and unity of Christianity.

The council is most notably celebrated by Christians as defending the faith against the controversial doctrine of Arianism.

Delegates rejected Arianism and formulated the Nicene Creed to affirm the fundamental Christian belief in the trinitarian God and the divinity of Jesus Christ. The Nicene Creed is still recited by Christians during Eucharistic services today.

Shrewsbury Orthodox priest Father Panteleimon Maxfield said: “The Nicaea 2025 celebrations are open to everyone, regardless of their religious background. This historic anniversary is a moment of unity and we warmly welcome all who wish to participate in the events.

“The Council of Nicaea was a defining moment for the Christian Church and the first major event after the legalisation of Christianity. Many of those present had suffered torture under the Roman persecution of Christians. They were living witnesses of the faith.

“The Council established the Creed to affirm the teaching of the Apostles that Christ was fully God and fully man. The Creed refers to one Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church, and it reminds us of the importance of working towards Christian unity today.

“The icon exhibition is a key part of our celebrations because iconography, in itself, is a celebration of the incarnation of God which is central to the Christian faith and the Council’s deliberations.”

For details of the Nicaea 2025 festival visit shrewsburyorthodox.com/nicaea25/.