Carpet of bluebells awaits in ‘As You Like It’ Wood for charity walk

A carpet of bluebells will await walkers at a North Shropshire country estate, the setting for a spring woodland walk to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support in Shropshire, on Saturday, April 26.

Members of Shrewsbury Macmillan Fundraising Group with Tim Ashton at the entrance to bluebell wood at Soulton Hall

Claiming links to the much-loved Shakespeare play, ‘As You Like It’, Soulton Hall, near Wem is welcoming walkers at the perfect time to see the bluebell display.

The wood opened to the public for the first time last May for the same charity. The circular walk takes about an hour and dogs are welcome but must be kept on leads at all times to protect the woodland wildlife. Sadly, the route is unsuitable for pushchairs, buggies or wheelchairs.

There will be on-site parking and non-refundable tickets, priced at £7.50 for adults, £4 for children and £20 for families, must be pre-booked online at macmillan-org.enthuse.com/cf/bluebellwalk2025.

Entry times are staggered to allow visitors an enjoyable stroll through the beautiful woodland. Walkers are encouraged to arrive in three timed slots – morning 10-11am, lunchtime 12 noon-1pm and afternoon 2-3pm. Enquiries to: shrewsburymacmillanfundraising@gmail.com

Soulton Manor was purchased in 1556 by Sir Rowland Hill, the first protestant Lord Mayor of London, who remodelled and extended it into the Tudor building which is still occupied by his descendants.

Sir Roland himself is thought to be mentioned in “As You Like It”, referred to as Sir Roland de Bois whose sons, Oliver, Jaques and Orlando, are three of the major characters in the play.

The play also features a dance, the intricacies of which are illustrated in a complex pattern laid out in a centuries-old courtyard pavement adjacent to the Soulton Hall. Visitors will be able to view it at the end of their walk.

Gillian Eleftheriou, a Shrewsbury Macmillan Fundraising Group volunteer, thanked the Ashton family, owners of Soulton Hall, for agreeing to host the charity bluebell walk for a second time.

“Together with Tim Ashton, we had a glorious walk around the bluebell wood last weekend when we erected way markers and boards of quotes from “As You Like It” along the route in preparation for the charity walk,” she said.

“At present, the woodland floor has a carpet of pure white anemones, with a blue haze of bluebell flowers just starting to show above them. The bluebells will be perfect on the day of the walk.

“When walkers have completed the trail, they can enjoy delicious refreshments, home made by a member of the Macmillan fundraising team. There will also be a plant stall, with unusual hardy perennials on sale.”