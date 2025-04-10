FAIRshare Loans lets you build an Easter nest egg whilst you borrow

With FAIRshare’s “Save as you Borrow” scheme, you’ll build a cash lump sum as you repay your loan.

FAIRshare Credit Union Loans can help you build an Easter nest egg while you borrow.

Saving is a core value of FAIRshare Credit Union. FAIRshare loans are always based on affordability and if you choose to borrow from them, they allocate part of each loan repayment to a savings account. This is known as Save as you Borrow. It means that when you’ve repaid your loan, you’ll also have saved a cash lump sum. It’s one of the great benefits of borrowing from FAIRshare.

FAIRshare believes in supporting your dreams with a flexible and affordable Saver Loan. Whether you’re planning a wedding, buying or fixing a car, purchasing your first home, or celebrating a special occasion, this loan is designed to help you make these important moments a reality. A not-for-profit credit union, FAIRshare focuses on your financial well-being, ensuring the loan is affordable and suitable for your budget. Learn more

Need extra financial help? If you receive child benefit you may qualify for FAIRshare’s £500 Family Support Loan repaid over 52 weeks. It’s quick and easy to apply with flexible repayments. Whether it’s covering unexpected costs of just managing family expenses, this loan is designed to help ease financial pressure. Learn more

FAIRshare Credit Union has been supporting local people with safe money management for 30 years. They are a not-for-profit financial cooperative who provide people first banking; even for those who may not be able to access traditional banking methods.

Everyone who lives or works in Shropshire, South Staffs, Telford & Wrekin and The Wyre Forest can join FAIRshare.

Learn more about FAIRshare’s services www.fairshare.uk.com

FAIRshare Credit Union, Unit 3, Southwater Way, Telford, TF3 4JG

Telephone: 01952 200200 Website: www.fairshare.uk.com



FAIRshare credit union is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority (FRN 213429). Our members’ money is also protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

