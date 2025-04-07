Book signing and vast collection on offer at Abbey Station book sale

Railway buffs and bookworms alike are in for a treat later this month as the Abbey Station Visitor Centre in Shrewsbury prepares to host a significant book sale, promising a wide array of railway-themed literature.

Paul Lawton

Taking place on Saturday, April 26th, from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm, the event is set to offer a treasure trove of pre-owned books, many focusing on local Shropshire railway heritage.

Organised by the Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust, the book sale aims to raise funds for the continued development of Abbey Station’s role within the community.

Philip Davies, Chairman of the Trust, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, “We have a selection of interesting pre-owned railway books in good condition at bargain prices – and all much cheaper than on the internet! Some of the books are about railways in Shropshire and our local heritage.”

Adding to the appeal of the sale, local authors Paul Lawton and Neil Robinson will be present for a book signing of their publication, “Shropshire and Montgomeryshire Railway”, between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm.

Priced at just £8, the book delves into the history of the SMR through the lens of one family’s four-decade connection with the line. It promises a captivating journey through the Colonel Stephens era of the 1920s, illustrated with marvellous photographs and insightful text, right up to the line’s closure in 1960.

Mr Davies further highlighted the importance of the event, noting that “All funds and donations will be used for the development of Abbey Station’s role in the community.” This provides a fantastic opportunity for the public to not only expand their railway book collection but also to contribute directly to the preservation and enhancement of a local heritage site.

So, mark your calendars! Railway enthusiasts and anyone looking for a good read at a great price are encouraged to head down to the Abbey Station Visitor Centre on Saturday, April 26th, for a chance to discover some literary gems and support a worthy cause.

Don’t miss the opportunity to meet the authors and grab a signed copy of the fascinating “Shropshire and Montgomeryshire Railway” book.