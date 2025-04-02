Nick’s glittering gala dinner will serve up a fundraising boost for research into MND

A gala dinner, featuring award-winning actress, comedian and TV presenter Olivia Lee will be held in Shrewsbury this weekend to help raise funds and awareness of motor neurone disease (MND).

Nick Deane and his wife Lyn, pictured with England Rugby legend Jonny Wilkinson. There will be a chance to win a coaching session with Jonny during the live auction.

The event, which is taking place at Shrewsbury Town Football Club on April 5, has been organised by fundraiser, Nick Deane, who is living with the disease.

Having started to experience problems with his speech and weakness in his left hand, Nick, from Shrewsbury, decided to see his doctor who referred him to a consultant to have tests. In 2023, aged just 56, Nick was diagnosed with MND, a terminal neurological condition which affects more than 5,000 people in the UK at any one time.

- Advertisement -

Despite his devastating diagnosis, Nick has been inspired to help others, raising more than £66,000 to support the MND Association’s work. It is hoped this weekend’s gala will push that total to more than £100,000.

Nick said: “I have always chased a goal, running the local oil group, bringing ultrafast broadband to the community, running three marathons. My instinct when I see a problem is to do something.

“It mattered to me to make a difference while I still could – I couldn’t retreat to bed. I was still running so took part in Run 26 Miles in December and thanks to many generous donors raised £11,500!

“That inspired me to look for another challenge and, after a friend suggested the Three Peaks, I found 38 people to climb with me so that now another £54,000 has been raised.

“Now with this gala the goal is to get that total to more than £100,000. The money will support research and make sure that, one day, MND has a cure.”

The MND Association’s Richard Shackelford, who is supporting Nick’s event said: “We couldn’t be more grateful to Nick for everything he is doing to support the MND Association, helping us to raise funds and awareness of this terrible disease.

“His courage in sharing his story is doing an enormous amount to spread the word about MND – a disease which affects 5,000 people at any one time. Every penny he raises will allow us to go even further in the fight against MND, supporting people living with MND and their families right now, while investing in research which gives us hope for the future.

“It promises to be a wonderful evening.”

The black-tie event, will feature a two-course meal, live music from Hot Jazz Biscuits and a live auction featuring lots including four tickets to Capital Radio’s Summertime Ball, a Marco Pierre White dining experience, a private tour of the Coronation Street set and a coaching session with England rugby legend, Jonny Wilkinson.



For more information visit nicksmndfundraisers.co.uk.