New runners complete Shropshire Shufflers’ beginners 5K programme

The Shropshire Shufflers are celebrating the success of over 40 participants who have completed their 12-week beginners’ running programme.

Runners getting ready to tackle their 10k

The runners graduated by completing a 5K run at The Quarry in Shrewsbury. Each finisher was awarded a well-earned medal to mark their achievement.

Starting in a chilly January, the programme provided a supportive and structured introduction to running, helping both beginners and people returning to running build confidence, fitness, and friendships along the way. Led by England Athletics qualified run leaders and supported by friendly club members, the sessions gradually progressed from walking and jogging to completing the full 5K distance.

One of the people to complete the beginners programme was 64-year-old Helen Price – who is now planning on stepping up to tackle Shrewsbury 10k later this year.

She said: “I wanted to get off my backside and get moving before everything seizes up! At 64 this is quite an achievement – it’s made my day. It’s been great with the Shufflers, it’s a great and supportive club and I’m grateful to them for getting me here. I’m looking forward to tackling Shrewsbury 10k later this year.”

Also completing the programme was Dave Beaman. Dave said: “I used to run as a teenager with Shrewsbury Athletics Club – but I hadn’t run for about 40 years before giving this a go. I’ve completed my first 5k and I’m overjoyed. It’s been absolutely superb and I’d like to thank the club and coaches for getting us through these last twelve weeks.”

Debbie Armstrong, Coach at the Shropshire Shufflers, said:

“We are incredibly proud of every single participant who has taken part in this year’s programme. Many started with little to no running experience, and to see them cross the finish line of their first 5K is truly inspiring. They’ve turned up week-after-week – whatever the weather -and the progression we’ve seen in everyone has been fantastic.The dedication, perseverance, and community spirit within this group have been amazing.”

With the latest graduates now equipped with the confidence and motivation to continue their running journeys, many are expected to join regular club sessions or take part in future events, including local Parkruns and races.

Designed to make running accessible to all, the Shropshire Shufflers’ beginners’ programme is just one of the many inclusive initiatives offered by the club. From buggy running sessions for new parents to guide runners for visually impaired athletes, the club continues to provide opportunities for people of all backgrounds and abilities to enjoy running in a supportive environment.

For more information about the Shropshire Shufflers and upcoming running programmes, visit shropshire-shufflers.org or contact coachcoord@shropshire-shufflers.org.