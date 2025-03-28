Mini mural trail brings Shrewsbury’s stories to life

A colourful new trail of mini murals is brightening up the streets of Shrewsbury – celebrating Shropshire’s rich folklore while encouraging people to explore the town on foot or by bike.

Saffron Russell works on a mini mural at the top of Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury

More than 20 artists from across the region have been painting vibrant designs on bollards, phone cabinets, and other street furniture, forming part of a new “mini mural trail” coordinated by Shrewsbury BID. The trail not only showcases local talent, but also supports efforts to improve walking and cycling routes across the town centre through the Shrewsbury Moves programme, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

With all designs inspired by Shropshire’s myths, legends and folk tales, the trail links to a new storytelling series soon to be launched on the Original Shrewsbury website – encouraging residents and visitors alike to discover more about the town’s heritage as they explore.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, Project Lead for Safer Shrewsbury & Public Realm at Shrewsbury BID, said the trail was already proving popular with both locals and tourists.

“It’s been brilliant to see the creativity on show and how it’s transformed parts of town that are often overlooked,” she said.

“As well as improving the visual appeal of key walking and cycling routes, the trail is also about building community pride, supporting local artists, and helping spread footfall across the town – which benefits businesses beyond the main shopping streets.”

One of the featured artists, Saffron Russell, brought the ghostly tale of the Phantom Coach of the Lion Hotel to life on bollards along Wyle Cop.

“Painting the story of the Phantom Coach gave me a chance to connect with the folklore that makes Shrewsbury so unique,” she said.

“It’s been lovely seeing people stop, smile, and talk about the designs – public art like this helps people feel part of their place and sparks curiosity in our shared history.”

In Coleham, Emma Williams used her mural to tell the story of Wild Edric and Lady Godda.

“I wanted to capture the magic of Edric’s legend while also brightening up the walk into town,” she said.

“This project is a great way to encourage people to explore new routes and notice the small details in the town they might otherwise miss.”

The mini mural trail forms part of a wider set of improvements under the Shrewsbury Moves initiative, which focuses on making active travel options like walking and cycling more attractive, safer and enjoyable.

Maps for the trail and links to the folklore stories behind the designs can soon be found at originalshrewsbury.co.uk/minimurals.