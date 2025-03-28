Midcounties Co-operative grant fuels railway heritage preservation at Abbey Station Visitor Centre

Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust has received funding to enhance the Abbey Station Visitor Centre, preserving local history for future generations.

Philip Davies, Chairman of the Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust and Lee Johnson, Manager of the Bank Farm Road Co-op store in Radbrook Green, Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust has received funding to enhance the Abbey Station Visitor Centre, preserving local history for future generations.



Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust has received a generous grant from the Midcounties Co-operative’s Doing Good Together Fund, which supports local communities by funding meaningful initiatives. Philip Davies, Chairman of the Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust, expressed gratitude for the award.

Philip Davies said: “We are delighted that the Midcounties Co-operative Limited, trading as your Co-op, has decided to award us a grant, which will be most beneficial for our community building – the Abbey Station Visitor Centre, located in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury.

“On behalf of the trustees, I would like to say ‘Thank You’ as their generosity is most appreciated and the funding will make a valuable and significant impact, helping us to continue enriching our visitor’s experiences. ‘We are Doing Good Together!’”

Supporting the Local Community

The Doing Good Together Fund is designed to empower local Co-operative managers, allowing them to direct funds to causes that matter most in their communities.



Lee Johnson, Manager of the Co-op store at Bank Farm Road in Radbrook Green, Shrewsbury, expressed pride in supporting such an important community organisation and said.

“I am pleased that our ‘Doing Good Together Fund’ can provide a helping hand for an important local community organisation. I am both pleased and proud to help a charitable community facility and that our grant will prove beneficial. It is great to see that the Co-op really can make a difference in people’s lives.”

The Midcounties Co-operative’s continued commitment to community support demonstrates how Co-op members’ contributions directly benefit local causes, ensuring that heritage sites like the Abbey Station Visitor Centre remain accessible for generations to come.

Preserving Railway Heritage

The Abbey Station Visitor Centre offers a fascinating journey into Shrewsbury’s railway heritage, attracting both history enthusiasts and visitors. Originally opened in 1866, the station was built on the site of the Benedictine Monastery’s Abbots Lodging for the Potteries, Shrewsbury, and North Wales Railway—commonly known as the ‘Potts.’In recognition of its historical significance, the National Transport Trust awarded the Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust a prestigious Red Wheel heritage plaque, highlighting the importance of the Abbey Foregate site.



The visitor centre features professionally designed information panels detailing the building’s history, along with a collection of railway artefacts.

You can read more about the Midcounties Co-operative Doing Good Together Fund here.