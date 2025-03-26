More than 100 vintage tractors expected at charity road run

More than 100 vintage tractors will take to the streets of Ironbridge, Broseley and Bridgnorth next month as the 26th annual charity run takes place – and organisers are looking forward to a welcoming reception along the streets.

The tractor procession passes along Bridgnorth High Street

The Shropshire Vintage Tractor Road Run will begin and end at Apley Farm Shop, on the A442 between Telford and Bridgnorth, and the vehicles will travel to Bridgnorth, stopping for lunch in the High Street.

So far the event has raised more than £100,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance charity since it began in 1999 and this year’s run will take place on April 6.

- Advertisement -

Organiser David Spruce of Bridgnorth Vintage Machinery Club said he is really looking forward to it.

“We are shaping up for another great Vintage Tractor Run this year,” he said.

“We are expecting more than 125 vintage tractors to take part and are hoping, once again, to raise thousands of pounds for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, where every penny we raise each year goes.

“The club is very proud of the 26 events we’ve put on and the money we’ve raised, but it’s also always a wonderful celebration of these vehicles and is well received with people lining the streets and waving to the drivers, who always have a lot of fun.”

The tractor run is open to vintage tractors only, as modern tractors are too big and too fast to accommodate, and is sponsored by Furrows.

The route will cover about 25 miles and the tractors will leave Apley Farm Shop at 10am prompt.

Linda Harris, Business Development Manager at Apley, said: “We are delighted to be able to support such a worthy event and to be both the start and end point for this year’s Vintage Tractor Road Run is a privilege.

“The event is very well known in the area thanks to the hard work of David and his team it is always really well received and attracts many spectators it is always a wonderful occasion”

“We are really looking forward to seeing the array of tractors coming through our gates and waving them off while raising money for a vital charity at the same time.”

Anybody who is interested in taking part can still sign up using the entry form available at www.bridgnorthvmc.org.

Entries on the day are accepted but they must arrive very early to complete the booking process before leaving at 10am.

Full Route

The route will start and finish at Apley Farm Shop, TF11 9EF.

At 10am it will turn left out of the farm shop and then left again at the main road, then take a left for Allscott, left for Worfield, left for Stapleford, travel past the Apley Farm Shop site and straight over the road on to the private estate.

It will leave the estate at Norton then travel through, Sutton Maddock, Sutton Wood, Coalport, Ironbridge, Broseley, Linley Green, Linley Brook, Smithys’, Haughton and Tasley

It will arrive at Bridgnorth High Street for a lunch break at around 12pm.

Then leaving at 2pm will travel to New Road, across the bridge into Low Town, turn left at the Bandon Arms and left into the Apley Estate before returning to the finish point at Apley Farm Shop.