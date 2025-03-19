Slow Food Spring Fiesta celebrates the arrival of new season

Ludlow Marches Slow Food are to host their first Spring Fiesta on Saturday 5th April from 10 until 5pm in the historical Dye House part of the Shrewsbury Flaxmill Buildings.

Organised by the local Slow Food group, this free event is a festive celebration of sustainable, high-quality produce, supporting local producers and artisans who are passionate about traditional methods and ethical practices.

Guests can indulge in delicious seasonal dishes from local vendors, with licensed alcohol producers serving locally produced drinks. The event will also feature interactive workshops for all ages, making it a fantastic day out for families and friends to experience the joy of Slow Food.

Workshops include Alex McAllister aka the Force of Nature Chef who will be leading on some ‘taster’ foraging walks around the Flaxmill building area as a way of introduction to those keen to take first steps into the fascinating world of foraging. These are free events however booking is essential so we can manage numbers.

The Slow Food Chef of the year, Steve, ‘The Hungry Guy’ will also be hosting a childrens’ fun ‘hands-on’ workshop for 5 -16-year-olds that fancy having a go at making their own fresh pasta and ‘in season’ wild garlic pesto.

The Slow Food movement, founded in 1986, advocates for good, clean, and fair food. It promotes regional biodiversity, encourages sustainable farming, and highlights the stories of producers who are deeply connected to their land and heritage.

The event takes place on Saturday 5th April between 10am – 5pm at The Dye House, Shrewsbury Flaxmill, entry and parking is free.

For more information, visit https://www.slowfoodludlow.org.uk/whats-on.