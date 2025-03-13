Shropshire teacher’s debut poetry book wins award, celebrates farming life

A teacher from the Shropshire/Wales border is excited to have her award winning debut book of poetry published.

Julie Leoni, author and Ellesmere College teacher

Julie Leoni hopes it will ignite an appreciation for farming and creativity among her readers.

Farmotherlands draws on Julie’s memories of her family’s farms and time spent wandering the tracks and fields of the Welsh Marches and beyond.

- Advertisement -

It will be officially launched at an event next month (APR) but has already won The Bournemouth Poetry Prize 2024 and was a finalist in the London Independent Story and Poetry Prize and the Cinnamon Press Best New Voices 2024 competition.

Julie, who lives just outside Oswestry, teaches Psychology and the Extended Project Qualification to 6th formers at Ellesmere College.

She said: “I didn’t set out to have a collection published. I was studying for a Creative Writing Masters Degree at the Open University and poetry was very much outside of my comfort zone, but when I got a distinction I just carried on writing and ended up with a collection of them that Hedgehog press wanted to publish.

“It is fabulous to be in print and I can’t wait for the launch. This is a very personal book as we went to my family farm when we were young and when my uncle died recently it prompted these memories.

“I am really hoping this book shows people the importance of community and local food production. “I think we undervalue farmers and having UK produced food, which ensures food security and health for the land as well as for consumers. “I have taught students from local farms and of course, have seen my cousins work hard in all weathers, at all hours, no matter what. I think that is worthy of recognition.

“Ellesmere College really supports and champions students’ creativity – recognised through achieving the Arts Award – and I am proud to show students what you can achieve when they practice their creativity.”

Farmotherlands explores themes of love, loss, the passage of time, and the enduring cycles of nature.

The book will be launched with a special event called Julie Leoni and Friends at Holroyd Community Theatre on April 2.

Julie will be joined by a lineup of local voices, including Ian and Stef from Treflach Farm, Casha and Barbara from Babbinswood Farm, and Tom Adams, known locally as Tom the Apple Man.

Julie said: “I think the event promises to be a heartwarming celebration of farming, community, nature, and the powerful connection between humans and the land.

“The evening will also feature live music from Vera Van Heeringen and Jock Tyldesley, who will perform their unique blend of Cajun and Appalachian folk tunes.

Julie, a mother-of-two, who, as well as teaching and lecturing, is a local yoga teacher and life coach with over 30 years of experience. She has travelled to and worked in places around the world, from India, Nepal and Thailand to Israel, Spain, Greece and Kenya.

She has also written articles, blogs, a PhD and other books that explore personal and societal transformation.

You can pre-order the book on Julie’s own website.