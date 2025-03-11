Soulton Hall unveils expanded heritage tours

Soulton Hall is set to captivate history enthusiasts and nature lovers alike with an expanded program of heritage tours, offering an unprecedented glimpse into its rich past and stunning landscapes.

A blue plaque at Soulton Hall

Responding to a surge in public interest, the hall is opening its doors and grounds to reveal a unique tapestry of archaeology, literary legacy, and ancient traditions.

Visitors will have the opportunity to delve into Soulton Hall’s multifaceted heritage through two distinct tour options.

Landscape Tour

The highly anticipated landscape tour, scheduled for April 6th, promises a journey through centuries of history and natural beauty. This unique experience begins with the archaeological remnants of the lost castle of Soulton, unearthed during a six-year excavation.

The tour will follow a vanished avenue, pause at the historic Well of Catharsis, and venture into the enchanting As You Like It Wood, a spectacle of vibrant bluebells. This woodland setting, steeped in literary connections to William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” and Thomas Lodge’s “Rosalynde,” offers a truly immersive historical and literary experience.

The tour culminates at the Soulton Long Barrow before returning to the hall’s famous dancing pavement.

Explore the hall’s interior

For those eager to explore the hall’s interior, Soulton Hall, built by the influential Sir Rowland Hill, will offer tours on May 4th, June 1st, July 6th, August 3rd, and September 7th.

These tours will shed light on the Tudor era, revealing coded messages within the hall’s architecture and narratives of defiance and refuge.

Sir Rowland Hill’s pivotal role in the Reformation, including his clandestine work on the Geneva Bible settlement, will be a key focus. Guests will explore the concealed chapel, Renaissance codes, the Wren Steps, and the collection of Rowland Hill Furniture.

Both tour options include traditional tea and cake, providing a delightful conclusion to the historical exploration. The landscape tour on April 6th requires moderate fitness, involving approximately 3.5km of walking, and may be replaced with an interior tour in the event of inclement weather. Soulton Hall’s historic structure presents accessibility considerations, with detailed information available on the booking page.

“We are delighted to offer these expanded tour options, providing a unique blend of historical discovery and natural beauty,” said John Ashton. “We are excited to invite the public to join us on this journey through Soulton’s rich heritage.”

This unique experience combines archaeological insights, historical connections to Sir Rowland Hill, the beauty of the As You Like It Wood, and a deep dive into Tudor history. Tickets, priced at £25 per person, must be booked in advance and can be secured via www.soultonhall.co.uk.

Soulton Hall, built by Sir Rowland Hill, is a residence steeped in history and offers visitors a unique glimpse into a pivotal period of English history.