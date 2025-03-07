Region’s primary cancer charity launches a new Spring Walk event for 2025

Families across the region are invited to take part in an exclusive charity Spring Walk and Easter Trail in the grounds of a private south Shropshire estate for the very first time.

The team at Eaton Manor where the walk will take place

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, the region’s primary cancer charity, has launched a new fundraising event for 2025 – a Spring Walk and Easter Trail in the grounds of Eaton Manor Estate near Church Stretton.

The private estate set in the in the stunning south Shropshire countryside is opening its doors for the event on Sunday, April 6, 2025. Families and dogs on leads are invited to explore the Easter trail and craft corner and tea and cake will be on offer too.

Proceeds will go towards improving the lives of those in the region before, during and after a cancer diagnosis.

The three-mile walk includes an Easter Trail for children, deer can also occasionally be seen on the land. Tea and homemade cakes are on offer as a post walk treat and there will be a craft corner, games barn and lawn games for children at the Events Centre.

The fundraiser is being supported by various community groups. Prisoners at Stoke Heath Prison, near Market Drayton, have made giant wooden eggs which will then be decorated by children at local schools – Longnor Primary, Rushbury and Cardington Primary and Brockton Primary for the Easter hunt.

Car parking is free, and entry is £5 entry per person which included access to the egg hunt and a chocolate prize for children.

Naomi Atkin, CEO at Lingen Davies, said: “Eaton Manor Country Estate in Church Stretton has holiday cottages, but otherwise is a private estate so this is an exclusive opportunity to walk their land and look at their fantastic facilities. The walk has stunning views of the Long Mynd, and we are delighted that the event is being supported by several community organisations.

“This is the next date in our events calendar, and we hope people of all ages come along and have a great day out this Easter in a setting they wouldn’t normally get to visit. We are very grateful to the owners of Eaton Manor for supporting our charity and helping boost our fundraising – which goes towards continuing our cancer awareness sessions, support groups, delivering holistic therapies and ensuring local people can access the best cancer support locally.”

Nichola Cariss, Eaton Manor Owner, said: “We are delighted to join forces with Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, for a Spring Walk and Easter Trail around the grounds of Eaton Manor, near Church Stretton, on Sunday, 6th April 2025. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Eaton Manor and raising funds to support the charity’s vital work to help patients with cancer in our local communities.”

The Spring Walk and Easter Trail takes place on Sunday, 6 April at Eaton Manor Country Estate, Darby Lane, Church Stretton SY6 7DH from 10.30am – 3pm.

There is free car parking available onsite. The What3Words address is friends.harmonica.proved.

Entry is £5 per person, under threes go free. A range of home-made cakes and hot and cold refreshments will be available to purchase. Tickets are available on the gate or in advance by visiting lingendavies.co.uk/springwalk.