Community Canal Project invites new volunteers to Open Day

A local community group that runs Llanymynech Canal Wharf on the Montgomery Canal straddling the border between England and Wales is inviting people to find out about volunteering opportunities.

George Watson Buck in Wales at Llanymynech Canal Wharf

The group welcomes hundreds of local people and tourists to their visitor centre and trip boat each summer and is interested in meeting people who would like to volunteer during the year.

Said Graham Deakin, chair of the group: “We are inviting people who might be interested in volunteering with us to come down to the visitor centre in Llanymynech to take a look around and see what we do. We have a need for new volunteers in the visitor centre to prepare light refreshments as well as on our wonderful wheelchair accessible 45 foot long boat, George Watson Buck.”

Llanymynech Canal Wharf is open from Easter to September each year on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays and volunteers offer short boat trips on the Montgomery Canal and explain the natural and built history of the canal and the local area to visitors.

Added Graham: “Our Open Day is taking place on Sunday 30th March and anyone interested in finding out more should come along at 2.30pm for an informal chat – there might even be cake!

“Our first public boat trip will be on Good Friday at 1.30pm and we are really looking forward to welcoming visitors – old and new – to the centre to explore the local area, enjoy a boat trip and take a look around our canal exhibition.”

Many visitors to Llanymynech Canal Wharf combine their visit with a walk around the Llanymynech Heritage Area with its industrial heritage including a well-preserved Hoffmann lime kiln.

If you would like to find out more about Llanymynech Canal Wharf, you can do so via their website.