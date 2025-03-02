DJ duo celebrate fifth anniversary of show with charity fundraiser

DJs Dave Prince and Paul Bennett, known for their popular show The 90’s Revival, are celebrating its fifth anniversary with a special event to benefit Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Dave and Benno will be hosting a charity edition of The 90’s Revival

Dave and Paul, better known to their followers as Dave and Benno, have been DJing across the country for nearly 30 years, and launched The 90’s Revival in 2019. The show quickly gained a global audience, attracting more than 100,000 weekly listeners tuning in for nostalgic tunes and the DJs’ unique banter.

During lockdowns, the show even featured appearances by some of the biggest names of the 90s, including Cappella, Dario G, N-Trance and Urban Cookie Collective.

Throughout their five years on air, Dave and Benno have leveraged their platform to raise more than £20,000 for various charities. To mark their anniversary, the duo will host a special broadcast from Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s new airbase and headquarters in Cosford, raising money for the charity’s vital lifesaving emergency service.

The event will be held on Saturday 22nd March between 6pm and 8pm. The show will be livestreamed on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok under The 90’s Revival. Listeners can also tune in on the radio by downloading the Shropshire Live App or enabling Shropshire Live on their smart speaker and requesting “Enable Shropshire Live, then play Shropshire live.”

Speaking of the anniversary Dave and Benno said: “Five years! We can’t believe it’s been that long.

“We’re so honoured to be able to support the incredible work of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity. Join us for a night of 90s nostalgia as we celebrate five years of The 90’s Revival and raise vital funds to support this essential lifesaving service.”

Pip Machin, Shropshire fundraising executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity added: “It is thanks to generous people, like DJ Dave and DJ Benno, within the local communities we serve that we are able to continue making lifesaving missions possible.

“The funds raised from this special fifth anniversary show will go directly towards our air ambulance and critical care car missions, helping to save lives across Shropshire and the wider Midlands area.”

During the live show, the duo will be seeking donations in aid of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.