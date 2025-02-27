Ludlow Cancer Support Group launches fundraising drive for Brain Tumour Research

The Ludlow Cancer Support Group has announced its ambitious fundraising goal of £2,740.00 for Brain Tumour Research.

This sum represents the cost of one day’s research at the Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence at Imperial College London, where scientists are working to improve the diagnosis and treatment of aggressive brain tumours.

Since its inception in 2014, the group has actively supported various cancer charities, including Macmillan Cancer Support, the Teenage Cancer Trust, Severn Hospice, and Cancer Research UK. This year, the group has chosen to focus its efforts on Brain Tumour Research, a charity that directly impacts its members.

To achieve their fundraising target, the group has organised two events: a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party and Coffee Morning, and a Wear a Hat Walk.

The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party and Coffee Morning will take place on Friday, March 28th, 2025, from 10.30am to 12.30pm at the Parish Centre, St. Peter’s Church, Henley Road, Ludlow. The event will feature tea, coffee, cake, a lucky dip, a “Name the Teddy” competition, a raffle, and a bring-and-buy stall. Attendees are encouraged to wear their most creative hats. Entry is £3, which includes tea or coffee and cake.

The following day, Saturday, March 29th, the group will host a Wear a Hat Walk around Castle Gardens. Participants will gather in Events Square near Ludlow Castle at 10:30 am, where they will be entertained by the Barry Gough Saxophone Quartet. At 11am, Councillor Beverley Waite, Mayor of Ludlow, will lead a short walk along the footpath in Castle Gardens. Participants are asked to wear hats and make a donation to Brain Tumour Research.

The Ludlow Cancer Support Group provides support to individuals affected by cancer, meeting on the second and fourth Fridays of each month at the Parish Centre of St. Peter’s Church. Further information can be found at ludlowcancersupport.org, by emailing rosemary.wood3@gmail.com, or by calling Rosemary Wood on 01584 875438.