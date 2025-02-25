Shropshire charity offers grants to combat loneliness and isolation

A Shropshire charity is offering grants to community organisations who tackle loneliness and isolation through a new fund backed by businesses across the county.

Chair of the Foundation trustees Selina Graham DL

Shropshire Community Foundation has used contributions to its Investors in Community scheme to top up the Acorn Fund which is a new source of grants for community and voluntary organisations in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

More than 50 businesses have signed up to the Investors in Community Scheme which gives companies the chance to fund community projects and initiatives through the Shropshire Community Foundation.

The first round of funding from the Acorn Fund will be available to community organisations for projects supporting people who are isolated or suffering from loneliness. Grants of up to £1,000 will be available.

A Shropshire Community Foundation report said that loneliness and social isolation affected both older adults and young people in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, especially in rural areas.

“Around 10,000 elderly residents are identified as ‘deeply lonely’ with limited contact with family or friends. Nationally, 11% of older people report seeing family or friends less than once a month, contributing to poor mental and physical health. Many sources say that health risks of prolonged isolation are equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

“Young people face similar issues, compounded by sparse social opportunities, limited transportation, and weak digital infrastructure, which restricts access to vital social networks.

“For them, loneliness correlates with increased anxiety, depression, and poor academic outcomes, with limited access to nearby mental health resources,” it said.

Selina Graham DL, Chair of the Shropshire Community Foundation, said that members of Shropshire Investors in Community had voted for the Acorn Fund’s first grant giving programme to be aimed at tackling loneliness and isolation.

“In the long-term the Acorn Fund, supported by those businesses who have signed up to the Shropshire IIC programme, will give the Foundation the chance to respond flexibly and strategically to local needs.

“Tackling loneliness and isolation is very much a need in our county particularly in our rural areas. The grants will support initiatives such as community hubs, youth clubs, mental health support, workshops and skill building projects as well as transportation and digital connectivity for those aged 14 and over,” she said.

The closing date for applications is March 5. Click here for further information on the Acorn Fund.