9.3 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Advertisement -

Shropshire charity offers grants to combat loneliness and isolation

Features
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire charity is offering grants to community organisations who tackle loneliness and isolation through a new fund backed by businesses across the county.

Chair of the Foundation trustees Selina Graham DL
Chair of the Foundation trustees Selina Graham DL

Shropshire Community Foundation has used contributions to its Investors in Community scheme to top up the Acorn Fund which is a new source of grants for community and voluntary organisations in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

More than 50 businesses have signed up to the Investors in Community Scheme which gives companies the chance to fund community projects and initiatives through the Shropshire Community Foundation.

- Advertisement -

The first round of funding from the Acorn Fund will be available to community organisations for projects supporting people who are isolated or suffering from loneliness. Grants of up to £1,000 will be available.

A Shropshire Community Foundation report said that loneliness and social isolation affected both older adults and young people in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, especially in rural areas.

“Around 10,000 elderly residents are identified as ‘deeply lonely’ with limited contact with family or friends. Nationally, 11% of older people report seeing family or friends less than once a month, contributing to poor mental and physical health. Many sources say that health risks of prolonged isolation are equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.  

“Young people face similar issues, compounded by sparse social opportunities, limited transportation, and weak digital infrastructure, which restricts access to vital social networks.

“For them, loneliness correlates with increased anxiety, depression, and poor academic outcomes, with limited access to nearby mental health resources,” it said.

Selina Graham DL, Chair of the Shropshire Community Foundation, said that members of Shropshire Investors in Community had voted for the Acorn Fund’s first grant giving programme to be aimed at tackling loneliness and isolation.

“In the long-term the Acorn Fund, supported by those businesses who have signed up to the Shropshire IIC programme, will give the Foundation the chance to respond flexibly and strategically to local needs.

“Tackling loneliness and isolation is very much a need in our county particularly in our rural areas. The grants will support initiatives such as community hubs, youth clubs, mental health support, workshops and skill building projects as well as transportation and digital connectivity for those aged 14 and over,” she said.

The closing date for applications is March 5. Click here for further information on the Acorn Fund.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP