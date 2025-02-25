Have some muddy good fun at Pontesbury Potter!

A hospice charity is urging supporters to brush off their hiking boots and turn their footsteps into fundraising and take part in this year’s Pontesbury Potter.

Leah Wood, Samatha Beesley and Luc Lichtlé

Taking place on Saturday 22 March 2025, the 13-mile sponsored trek through the stunning Shropshire countryside promises muddy good fun, adventure, breathtaking scenery, and a chance to make a real difference for local families being cared for by Severn Hospice.

Lizzy Ellis, Severn Hospice Event Fundraiser, said: “The Pontesbury Potter is by far one of our most popular events in our calendar and it’s shaping up to be a great day!

- Advertisement -

“Over the years walkers have helped us to raise a phenomenal amount towards our care and we’re asking again for everyone to join the Potter Pack, stride with pride and raise even more for us.

“It may be named potter, but it’s no walk in the park! There are a few steep climbs but when you get to the hilltop it’s definitely worth it! And there’s an added layer of mystery too – the exact route will remain a closely guarded secret until the big day.

“If you’re a rambler, seasoned hill runner, someone who loves a good walking challenge, or you just want to support your community we’d love to you to join us!”

Severn Hospice relies on events like this to help fund its vital care services. For every £3 spent, £2 must be raised through donations and fundraising events.

One participant who knows the importance of this event is Samantha Beesley, who is taking part for the third year in memory of her mum, Wendy.

“Mum got so much comfort and support from Severn Hospice,” said Samantha. “The opportunity to raise money in her memory for a charity that means so much to us and many others is a huge honour and fills me with pride.”

“Potter is the perfect way for me to do this,” she added. “It’s such a fun event, set in a beautiful part of Shropshire. I love that the route is never the same and you turn up in the morning to a set of instructions telling you where to go. Everyone is so friendly and helpful along the way—it really has such a lovely feel to it.”

To register or find out more, visit severnhospice.org.uk/events or call 01952 221351.