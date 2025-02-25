5.2 C
Free walks set to empower women in the outdoors

Ray of Sun Adventures, led by qualified mountain leader Janire Ray, is launching a series of free monthly and guided walks designed to empower women to confidently explore the scenic landscapes of Shropshire and beyond.

Janire Denny-Arzalluz founder Ray of Sun Adventure second from right
Janire Denny-Arzalluz founder Ray of Sun Adventure second from right

In celebration of International Women’s Day throughout March, Janire is offering complimentary walks across the region, creating a safe and welcoming environment for women who may feel hesitant to venture into the outdoors alone.

The free walks include a 5km trail around Haughmond Hill on March 8th, an 8.5km Ironbridge circular on March 21st, and a 10km hike through Carding Mill Valley and across the Long Mynd on March 24th.

Beyond the free walks, Ray of Sun Adventures also provides a variety of bookable guided walks that showcase the beauty of neighboring counties in Wales and Staffordshire. These guided expeditions offer opportunities to explore diverse landscapes and challenge oneself in a supportive group setting.

In addition to guided walks, Janire offers navigation and map reading sessions, equipping participants with essential skills for independent exploration. For visitors seeking a more personalised experience, bespoke 1:1 or small group guided sessions are available.

This tailored service is particularly ideal for those on short breaks who wish to discover the Shropshire Hills with an experienced local guide.

Janire Ray aims to foster a community of confident women who can fully appreciate the natural beauty surrounding them. By providing accessible and supportive opportunities, Ray of Sun Adventures is encouraging women to embrace the great outdoors with confidence.

For more information and to book on a walk see rayofsunadventures.com.

