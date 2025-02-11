Wellington Town Council appeals for VE Day photos ahead of 80th anniversary

Wellington Town Council is appealing for wartime memorabilia to help mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

Pictured getting into the Blitz spirit is Adrienne Taylor, events and regeneration officer with Wellington Town Council

“We would just love it if anyone had any old pictures of themselves or friends and relatives – or Wellington itself – taken on VE Day as it was such an historic moment in time,” said Adrienne Taylor, events and regeneration officer with Wellington Town Council.

“There will be lots of commemorations and entertainment to mark this important event and we want to include as much local memorabilia in a display as possible,” she added.

- Advertisement -

On Thursday May 8 at 9am there will be a piper at a special ceremony of remembrance in the Market Square when a proclamation will be made by Wellington’s Town Crier accompanied by the Apley Piper.

On Saturday May 10 Wellington Town Council is planning a celebratory day featuring a Lindy Hop dance band, a 1940s singer and Wellington Brass Band, with the square being decked out in red white and blue.

The Town Council has been awarded a grant to fund the celebrations from Telford & Wrekin Council.

Anyone with any memorabilia should contact Ami Blank at Wellington Town Council, email Ami.Blank@telford.gov.uk.