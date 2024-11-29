Help save lives by playing Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Christmas Raffle

With a few weeks left to enter, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is calling on the public to support its lifesaving work this Christmas by purchasing a raffle ticket for a chance to win the £3,000 top prize.

Every £1 ticket helps ensure that the charity’s teams are ready to respond to emergencies

Every ticket purchased helps fund the charity’s vital emergency services, ensuring that the people of Shropshire receive the urgent care they need when they need it most.

Many supporters have already entered the raffle, and with the online closing date not until Tuesday 17th December, there is still an opportunity for you to join in too. In addition to the £3,000 top prize, other cash prizes that could be won are £500, £50, and £25, all for just £1 each!

- Advertisement -

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We are so grateful to the many supporters who have already taken part in our Christmas raffle. By joining us, they are helping us provide the critical care that saves lives every day. Thanks to their generosity, we can continue to support families in need, especially during the holiday season.

“We still have time to make an even bigger impact. Every £1 ticket helps ensure that our teams are ready to respond to emergencies, no matter the time of year. By entering this year’s raffle, you’re not only giving yourself the chance to win a life-changing cash prize, but you’re also helping keep people safe and loved ones together this Christmas.”

The raffle is open to anyone aged 18 and over, with tickets priced at just £1 each. Once you buy your ticket, your unique number will be automatically entered into the draw, which will take place on Thursday 19th December.

Enter now and give the gift of lifesaving care this Christmas. Terms and conditions apply. To buy a raffle ticket visit: midlandsairambulance.com/christmasraffle.