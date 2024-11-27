1.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Higher Heath Christmas illuminations to sparkle in support of local charity

Features
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Phil Tranter, of Twemlows Avenue in Higher Heath, is no stranger to spreading Christmas cheer and supporting a worthy cause.

The lights can be seen on Twemlows Avenue in Higher Heath
His annual illuminations have become a beacon of festive spirit, raising vital funds for the lifesaving pre-hospital emergency service.

Last year alone, Phil’s dazzling display raised over £800, directly contributing to three critical care missions undertaken by the Midlands Air Ambulance. This year, visitors can expect even more magic with a nativity scene, captivating animations, and a delightful quiz to keep the little ones entertained.

Back by popular demand is Santa’s Grotto, where children will receive a special treat from the big man himself. Phil, the mastermind behind the illuminations, begins constructing the elaborate frames, grottos, and lighting displays as early as October.

“The joy on people’s faces when they visit is what makes it all worthwhile,” Phil says. “Hearing their positive feedback truly warms my heart. The lights brighten up everyone’s day, both literally and figuratively.”

Carl Williams, Community Fundraising Manager for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, echoes Phil’s sentiment. “We are incredibly grateful for the unwavering support of individuals like Phil within the communities we serve. Their generosity directly contributes to the lifesaving work we do.”

The official switch-on ceremony for the Christmas illuminations will take place on Saturday, November 30th, at 4.30pm, following a countdown starting at 4pm. The dazzling display will be lit daily from 4.30pm to 930pm, including all of Christmas Day. The festive lights will finally be turned off on Friday, January 3rd, 2025.

