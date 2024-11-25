6.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, November 25, 2024
- Advertisement -

Popular ‘Letters to Santa’ postbox returns to Shrewsbury town square

Features
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A special post box has appeared in Shrewsbury town centre once again, giving youngsters the chance to send their own letter directly to Father Christmas.

Shrewsbury resident Flora sends her letter to the North Pole for Santa
Shrewsbury resident Flora sends her letter to the North Pole for Santa

The postbox can be found underneath the Old Market Hall in The Square, and the last date for posting is December 19.

The large traditional Christmas tree, supplied by Leaton Forest, has also returned alongside the postbox as part of Shrewsbury BID’s festive campaign in the town centre.

- Advertisement -

EJ Hopson-VandenBos, of Shrewsbury BID, said: “This is the sixth year we have arranged letters to Father Christmas and the postbox has become a popular fixture in Shrewsbury’s festive calendar!

“Children can pick up a special letter template by artist Hannah Chumbley from the museum gift shop or download and print it from the Original Shrewsbury website, or they can simply write their own letter on plain paper, whatever they prefer. The most important thing is to include an
email address so Father Christmas can reply!

“Of course, Santa is busy in the run-up to the big day, so letters need to be posted by December 19 to ensure he has time to read them and send a reply.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP