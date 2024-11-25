Popular ‘Letters to Santa’ postbox returns to Shrewsbury town square

A special post box has appeared in Shrewsbury town centre once again, giving youngsters the chance to send their own letter directly to Father Christmas.

Shrewsbury resident Flora sends her letter to the North Pole for Santa

The postbox can be found underneath the Old Market Hall in The Square, and the last date for posting is December 19.

The large traditional Christmas tree, supplied by Leaton Forest, has also returned alongside the postbox as part of Shrewsbury BID’s festive campaign in the town centre.

- Advertisement -

EJ Hopson-VandenBos, of Shrewsbury BID, said: “This is the sixth year we have arranged letters to Father Christmas and the postbox has become a popular fixture in Shrewsbury’s festive calendar!

“Children can pick up a special letter template by artist Hannah Chumbley from the museum gift shop or download and print it from the Original Shrewsbury website, or they can simply write their own letter on plain paper, whatever they prefer. The most important thing is to include an

email address so Father Christmas can reply!

“Of course, Santa is busy in the run-up to the big day, so letters need to be posted by December 19 to ensure he has time to read them and send a reply.”