Lyth Hill Residents’ Association launches stunning charity calendar

An amateur photographer’s snaps of his daily walks have literally become days to remember as he’s turned his portfolio into a fundraising calendar.

Ross Parsons regularly captures on camera the beauty of the Lyth Hill area near his home and has put 12 of his favourites into the charity calendar, raising funds for Severn Hospice.

Ross is a member of Lyth Hill Residents’ Association and his photos on the group’s Facebook page got such a response it inspired the idea of a fundraiser.

Local resident and mastermind of the project, Roger Adey explains: “Ross regularly shares his photographs on our association’s Facebook group, and they are just stunning. They received such admiration that the idea to create a calendar naturally followed.

“The association is passionate about supporting local causes and like to give back. Severn Hospice is a wonderful charity that cares for so many local people and that compassionate care extends to their loved ones too. It’s cared for several of our associations’ family and friends, so we wanted to support the hospice.”

All proceeds from the calendar that features spectacular seasonal photographs will support the specialist care that Severn Hospice’s provides to local families living with incurable illness.

Philip Haigh, Community Fundraiser for Severn Hospice said: “I’d like to thank Roger, Ross and everyone at the association who have worked tirelessly to curate and produce such a quality calendar – one will be taking pride of place in my home in 2025.

“All our care is provided for free and the unstinting support from our local community, like the Lyth Hill Residents’ Association, enables us to be there for families when it matters most.

“The association’s support means even more to us in the current financial climate. This year alone we need to raise an additional £1.4 million for our day-to-day running costs. We are also so grateful to everyone who buys a copy as each sale will make a big impact.”

The calendars are on sale for £10 and can be purchased from Severn Hospice community shops in Bayston Hill, Bicton Heath, Church Stretton, Craven Arms and Shrewsbury’s Mardol store.