Cinnamon the Capybara to star in new book

A Capybara who attained worldwide fame after escaping from her enclosure at a zoo in Shropshire, is set to be the star of a brand-new children’s book – set to be released ahead of Christmas.

The book has been written by Shropshire author, Tracey J Morgan and is illustrated by viral internet pet portrait star Hercule Van Wolfwinkle

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World have announced the upcoming release of “Cinnamon’s Big Adventure.” Written by local author Tracey J Morgan and beautifully illustrated by the viral artist, Hercule Van Wolfwinkle, this charming tale is set to captivate young readers everywhere.

Scheduled for release on Monday 16th December, the 24-page adventure is set to be the perfect stocking filler for Capybara fans and those who were captivated by Cinnamon’s seven-day long escape.

Having initially escaped from her enclosure in early September, Cinnamon captivated global audiences as zoo keepers tried to locate her. Cinnamon’s week-long escapade saw drones used to initially locate her in a nearby woodland, before she was eventually captured in a pond next to the zoo. Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World owner, Will Dorrell, initially said at the time that “Cinnamon was probably enjoying her best life,” as she enjoyed exploring the local woodlands and marshes.

Tracey J Morgan, the talented author known for her engaging storytelling, brings Cinnamon’s adventure to life with her unique voice and captivating narrative. Her passion for wildlife and storytelling shines through in every page.

Hercule Van Wolfwinkle, renowned for his whimsical and vibrant illustrations, adds a playful touch that complements Morgan’s narrative and will leave readers enchanted. Hercule’s artwork has gained a loyal following on social media with over 350,000 Facebook followers, thanks to his famous “Pet Portraits by Hercule” with his unique art style highlighting the personalities of pets with flair and humor.

“Once we had successfully re-united Cinnamon with her family following her escape, we had lots of people getting in touch with us to ask us if we were going to write a book about her adventure.

“Hercule originally posted a drawing of Cinnamon on his social media page and it instantly gained thousands of likes and shares, when we found out that he was interested in brining Cinnamon’s story to life, we were naturally delighted.

“Tracey is an amazing author, her unique style has really brought Cinnamon’s story to life and I know that readers both young and old will enjoy reading Cinnamon’s Big Adventure.”

All proceeds from the sale of the book will be reinvested in to the future development of Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World.

Pre-orders for the book are now being taken and can be placed by visiting hoo-zoo.com.