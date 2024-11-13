Children’s hospices’ epic 36-hour fundraising campaign launches

An epic 36-hour fundraising marathon will launch at the weekend to raise £400,000 and to bring fun and joy to the lives of every local child with a life-threatening condition.

A 24-hour dance-a-thon will take place led by Head of Care Karen Wright and other staff from across the charity

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith’s Quality Moments Matter campaign takes place on Sunday 17th November and Monday 18th November, with the local community coming together to raise money for the online fundraising challenge.

Every £1 raised in donations made by the public will be doubled on those two days thanks to match funding from local businesses.

The charity needs people to become Quality Moments Matter Champions and help spread the message and get people to donate.

There are already plenty of fundraising activities planned for the weekend to raise money, including a 24-hour dance-a-thon which will take place Sunday into Monday led by Head of Care Karen Wright and other staff from across the charity.

Alison Marsh, Head of Fundraising at the Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith, said: “We want all local children with life-threatening conditions to have access to adventures and the chance to giggle, play and thrive.

“To never be told that things are impossible because they are ill, but instead to be surrounded by specialist nurses and therapists who help them to overcome challenges and provide opportunities to have the best quality of life possible.

“Our Quality Moments Matter 36-hour fundraising marathon needs to raise £400,000 to do this, and we need your help to raise this money.

“The best part of this fundraising campaign is that every £1 you donate to Quality Moments Matter will be match funded and doubled.

“That’s the power of one donation – twice the impact. Please join together with us and help us achieve something truly amazing.”

You can donate or register to be a Quality Moments Champion at hopehouse.org.uk/qmm or call 01691 671671.