The Hive to host Silent Art Auction

Shrewsbury’s beloved arts and wellbeing charity, The Hive, is hosting a Silent Art Auction to raise funds for its Save The Hive campaign.

Matt Sewell

This unique opportunity to own a piece of art from renowned artists and emerging local talent will take place at The Hive’s Gallery in Shrewsbury town centre from Tuesday, November 19th to Friday, November 29th.

Event Organiser and Hive Trustee Gloria Partridge said: “This Silent Art Auction is your chance to purchase a unique piece of art from some world-renowned artists and emerging local talent.

“Exhibiting will be International Comic book illustrator and Hive Patron Charlie Adlard; recent exhibiting artist Luke Crump; illustrator, and author Matt Sewell, and well-known Shropshire visual artist Sue Campion.”

Sue Campion is excited to contribute to this event to support the charity, “The Hive is such a vibrant addition to the town. I know so many people of all ages who take part in activities or, like me, come to music or film events.”

Silent Art Auction coordinator Josh Wilson Events and Projects Coordinator adds, “This event has been made possible by the very generous artistic donations of local artists. The Silent Art Auction proceeds will go towards our current Save The Hive fundraising campaign and we cannot thank them enough for their contributions.”

Exhibiting artist and Hive Trustee Kirsty Worrow is thrilled about donating a piece of her artwork under her artistic pseudonym One Crow Left, created especially for this event:

“The Hive is an essential wellbeing hub in Shropshire. I heard about the Save The Hive campaign and wondered how I could contribute. I’m hopeful that my art and the artwork from other amazing local artists will help support The Hive to continue to deliver diverse and inclusive creative wellbeing projects with young people in our community.”

Save The Hive

The Hive launched their Save The Hive fundraising campaign at the beginning of the summer with an ambitious £50,000 target.

Hive CEO Katie Jennings reflects on the success of the campaign, “We reached out to our community and informed them of our financial challenges and the response we received has been completely overwhelming and heartwarming. We are close to our target, but there’s always another challenge on the horizon; events like the Silent Art Auction help us engage with our community in a new way and raise essential funds to keep The Hive’s doors open.

“We want to ensure we can continue our work with children, young people, and young adults in our community for many years to come, and we’re so grateful for the support of our community in helping us secure the funds to do that.” She added, “Many local artists are stepping forward and donating stunning artwork, we really appreciate their kindness and generosity.”

How to Bid

If you would like the opportunity to bid on these one-of-a-kind pieces of art, the process is simple. Turn up to The Hive’s Gallery, at no. 5 Belmont between 10 am – 4.30pm from Tuesday 19th November to Friday 29th November, walk around the exhibition and drop your bid into our bidding box.

Images of artwork will also be shared on The Hive’s social media and website during this time. If your bid is successful, The Hive will contact you after the exhibition closes and payment will be taken.