Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Christmas cards on sale at Hope House shops

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

People are able to send special season’s greeting this Christmas while making difference to the lives of local children with life-threatening conditions cared for at Hope House children’s hospice.

Volunteer Debbie Colton with some of the Christmas cards available
Volunteer Debbie Colton with some of the Christmas cards available

A range of Christmas cards are now on sale at the charity’s shops in Oswestry, Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Church Stretton and Welshpool with a range of bespoke local scenes and other modern and tradition cards.

“Our cards are priced from £2.99 and are a perfect way to send greetings to your loved ones this festive season” said Lindy Welch-Smart, the charity’s retail operations and trading manager.

“We have a range of English, Welsh and bi-lingual cards stocked in our shops and there really is a bit of something for everyone.

“Our cards are always very popular and we often sell out, so don’t leave it too long and make sure you get yours soon to avoid disappointment.”

All of the profits will go straight towards funding vital care for children who use Hope House, which is here to help local children with life-threatening conditions to live their best lives.

“Cards are available in all of our shops, but if you are unable to get to one then you can still support us and pick up a pack via our website,” added Lindy.

The charity Christmas cards are available at hopehouse.org.uk/christmas-cards.

