Charity invites local people to dedicate lights on special Christmas tree

Families who want to remember loved ones at a charity’s Christmas service are being urged to not leave it too late to have their dedication included in a commemorative programme.

The Lights of Love remebrance event at Severn Hospice in Shrewsbury

Severn Hospice in Shrewsbury will transform its grounds for the Lights of Love remembrance event, with a giant Christmas tree as the centrepiece, festooned with lights dedicated to the memory of loved ones missed.

Lights of Love takes place on Sunday 1 December, but the last date the names of those being remembered can be added to the event’s commemorative programme is Friday 8 November.

The Lights of Love event brings the community together to remember and celebrate the lives of those missed during the festive season.

Tracie Harrison, Director of Income Generation at Severn Hospice said: “We host Lights of Love to provide comfort at what can be an especially difficult time of year for families, with carols, readings, and a candlelit reflection before the tree is illuminated. The tree stands as a bright, moving tribute to loved ones being remembered.”

“We know how important remembrance is and we don’t want anyone to miss out on having the name of their loved one added to the programme. Any donations made alongside dedications are very much appreciated and will enable us to care for the next family who need our vital support.”

More information about Lights of Love and how to make a dedication is available on the hospice’s website.

The event will take place at the hospice’s Bicton Heath site, with a free shuttlebus running between the hospice and the Oxon Park and Ride. Attendees who require the shuttlebus are asked to pre-book their space by 8 November.

Additional free parking will also be available at select car parks at Oxon Business Park on Clayton Way, with marshals on hand to assist.

“We’ve worked hard to ensure that everyone who wants to attend what is always a very poignant service has the opportunity to do so,” said Tracie.

For more information on dedicating a light or booking the shuttlebus, visit severnhospice.org.uk/lights.