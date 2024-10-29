Telford soldier recognises the benefits of Service

A Telford soldier has spoken of his personal and professional growth through his service in the Army Reserve.

Private Hervin Francis

Private Hervin Francis, a dedicated member of the Royal Logistic Corps (RLC), first visited the UK from Jamaica in 1994 aged 15, as a reward from his grandmother (who lived in the UK) for doing well in school.

He enjoyed the UK so much he decided to stay and soon moved to Telford where he attended Sutherland School in Trench. He later studied Engineering, Mechanical engineering and Leisure and Tourism at Telford College.

Hervin soon became a tutor at Telford College teaching Public Services before moving on to study Youth and Community work at Wrexham University. Whilst at University, Hervin became a youth worker for Telford and Wrekin council. He now works in the challenging role of Children’s Social Care and Safeguarding for Shropshire Council.

Ambitions to join the military

Hervin had no previous experience in the military but had ambitions to join. Family commitments had always put him off and he was never in the right position to apply. In 2021 at age 42 Hervin decided the time was right to pursue his ambition and visited his local Army Reserve Centre – 123 Squadron, Royal Logistic Corps in Trench.

Hervin says, “I joined the Army to have a sense of purpose. To be an individual, not a Dad who works and pays the bills, but a father who sets an example, contributes to society and something bigger than myself.”

Hervin joined with the belief that he had a lot to contribute to the Army Reserve and liked the idea of being outdoors. He chose the role of a Combat Chef where he could bring his ‘Caribbean flair’ to the kitchen whilst still being able to enjoy basic soldiering.

In 2021 Hervin was attested into the Reserves and by February 2022 he had completed basic training. He found the training challenging, but alongside new friends, he enjoyed the shared experience and sense of achievement.

Awarded and promoted

In October 2022 he completed his Class 3 chef course in Grantham. Since completing training, Hervin has attended several exercises with the highlight being a deployment to Sennelager, Germany in September 2023.

In Germany, he was employed in the 24-hour operational kitchen and subsequently deployed to a tented field kitchen with the responsibility of feeding over 60 soldiers 3 meals a day in what was a deliberately demanding wartime scenario. He performed so well he was awarded the Bradley Shield for his professionalism, dedication, and positivity throughout the exercise.

Hervin says: “Serving my country is deeply fulfilling and at the same time gaining unique experiences and opportunities to travel alongside like-minded soldiers who will be friends for life.”

In September 2024 Hervin was selected for promotion and completed the demanding 2-week Army Leadership and Development Programme (ALDP) course. Although admittedly out of his comfort zone, he performed well and was promoted to Lance Corporal in October 2024.

More confident

As a result of his time in the Reserves, Hervin says he has become more confident in his own abilities and has improved his communication, leadership, and managerial skills. He also believes he is more resilient and direct which has benefitted him in his civilian employment. Shropshire Council are very supportive of his Service and have actively been involved in his training and development.

When asked, Hervin stated the highlight of his Army Reserve career so far was him taking the ‘oath of allegiance’ and the completion of basic training. It was at this point he had achieved his ambition of joining the Army, being able to actively contribute to society and gaining a sense of belonging.

Hervin says: “I see the Army as a path that can lead to both personal and professional fulfilment which seamlessly transfers into civilian life. I would encourage anyone to join.”

You can find out more about the 159 Regiment Royal Logistic Corps ‘Midlands combat logisticians’ at https://linktr.ee/159RLC.