Contemporary designer craft fair returns to Ironbridge next month

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A long-running contemporary designer craft fair returns to Ironbridge next month.

Craftspeople Bob Shelton, Sue Christian and Lindsey Kennedy
Now in its 19th year, the popular event, called ‘Gorgeous’, will be hosted at Enginuity in Coalbrookdale on November 16 and 17.

Organised by the Shropshire Guild of Contemporary Craft, the show features craftspeople and artisans from throughout the county and across the West Midlands.

“Gorgeous is a celebration of creative skills, promoting the work of designers and craftsmen in the region, many of whom enjoy status as internationally recognised artists,” said Caroline Bennett of the guild.

“It also builds on the Ironbridge Gorge’s rich heritage of creativity, as the place where early industrialists mined for raw materials to make iron, tiles and porcelain goods.

“Gorgeous is the perfect opportunity to get ahead of your Christmas gift list or find the perfect treat for yourself or others. The exhibitors will be on hand to give an insight to their work and to answer any questions.”

There will be a huge range of handmade products and individual artworks on show, from magnificent one-off designer pieces to affordable goods, including exquisite and unusual jewellery, glassware, ceramics, textiles, fine furniture, prints and metal work from the region’s finest designer makers.

This year top exhibitors include furniture makers Bob and Janet Shelton. From their workshop on the Welsh border, Bob and Janet create perfectly-crafted pieces based on traditional designs with a contemporary twist.

Weaver Sue Christian, who uses yarns made from natural fibres such as silk and wool to create one-off hand-woven original textiles, will be at the show, as will Lindsey Kennedy displaying her richly-coloured glass and ceramics.

Gorgeous is open 10am to 4.30pm on Saturday 16 and 10am-4pm on Sunday 17 and admittance is free.

