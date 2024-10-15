National Trust unveils autumn walking trails in Shropshire

Calling all nature lovers! The National Trust is inviting you to experience the magic of autumn with their curated list of the best walking trails in Shropshire.

Autumn arrives at Attingham Park. Photo: James Beck / National Trust

Embrace the Symphony of Fall Colors

As summer fades, these landscapes transform into a breathtaking canvas of fiery reds, vibrant oranges, and golden yellows. Immerse yourself in the changing colors, stroll along pathways bathed in golden sunlight, and witness the beauty of nature’s grand display.

Explore a Variety of Trails

From scenic woodlands to sprawling parklands, the National Trust offers a diverse selection of walking trails to suit all preferences. Breathe in the crisp autumn air on a misty morning walk, keep an eye out for fascinating fungi, or simply enjoy a leisurely stroll amidst the colourful foliage.

Unwind and Reconnect with Nature

Escape the hustle and bustle of daily life and find peace in the tranquility of nature. The National Trust encourages you to reconnect with the outdoors, whether it’s a solo adventure or a fun day out with family and friends.

Discover Hidden Gems

Attingham Park

Explore the picturesque grounds of an 18th-century mansion. Enjoy the panoramic views across the River Tern on the Mile Walk, or wander through the vibrant Walled Garden, bursting with seasonal blooms and ripe autumn harvests.

Benthall Hall

Lace up your walking boots and embark on a journey through enchanting woodlands and parklands. Witness the captivating transformation of the chestnut trees as their leaves turn fiery shades of red and orange.

Comer Woods

Delve into a world of changing colors on a variety of trails. Inhale the earthy scents of pine needles and fallen leaves, collect acorns and cones as you wander, and discover hidden gems like a charming cottage and a wildlife-rich lake. Relax at the meadow and terrace at Heath Barn with a warm beverage after your adventure.

Plan Your Perfect Autumn Outing

Lace up your walking shoes, grab your loved ones, and prepare to be captivated by the beauty of autumn with the National Trust’s top walking trails!

For a complete list of walking trails and downloadable maps, visit the National Trust website.

Admission charges apply for non-National Trust members.