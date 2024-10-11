New historical novel set in Ludlow and Shrewsbury published

Author Frederick J Hillberg is celebrating the publication of his new historical novel ‘The Dangerous Journey’ set in Ludlow and Shrewsbury.

Frederick J Hillberg with his new book

The book is set in 1840’s Victorian England and brings to life the brutal attempted murder on Bristol accountant William Miller Mackreth in Ludlow – a crime that reverberated across Britain and the colonies.

Based on real events, this gripping tale of mystery, love and endurance, is written by William’s great-great-grandson who recreates a moving and faithful account of the shocking attack by the enigmatic Josiah Mister, William’s recovery and the sensational trial that followed in Shrewsbury.

The author Frederick J Hillberg, who is retired and lives on the outskirts of Bristol with his wife Maureen shared his insights into researching and writing his great-great-grandfather’s extraordinary near-death encounter over 150 years ago, “I began working on the project several years ago when investigating our family tree. I knew that William Mackreth was a wealthy businessman in Bristol but it wasn’t until a visit to the Bristol Archives and a reference to the ‘Ludlow Chest’ that the full story began to unfold.”

A famous Ludlow tale

A trip to Ludlow revealed an unexpected truth: William Mackreth had been at the heart of a famous local tale of mistaken identity, culminating in a vicious attack with a razor blade at the well-known Angel Inn (still standing) and what became a landmark legal case in British history.

“As I delved deeper, I was amazed at the extent to which my great-great-grand father’s ordeal had captured the attention of Victorian society. Even Charles Dickens is believed to have mentioned the case in a letter to a friend.” Hillberg added.

The author added, “It is a remarkable tale, almost stranger than fiction, not only due to the nature of the crime and the sheer number of coincidences but also the fact that my great-great-grandfather survived the attempted murder that left him scarred for life. I am incredibly proud to have been able to bring this piece of family history to light. I think the book will appeal strongly to anyone with an interest in local history, crime and mystery, or a touch of romance.”

The paperback version of The Dangerous Journey (ISBN: 9781839528200) published by Brown Dog Books is priced at £9.99 (RRP) and is available to order from all bookshops and online from 17th October.

An eBook version priced at £3.99 will be available via Amazon (Kindle), Kobo devices and Apple iBooks.